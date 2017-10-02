Great high-end smartphones for cheap

High-end smartphones can be extremely expensive, especially if you are looking to buy the latest devices from major manufacturers.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone X is expected to cost South Africans around R20,000, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is priced at R17,999.

You do not have to pay over R10,000 for a high-end smartphone, however, if you don’t mind sacrificing some bells and whistles.

MyBroadband recently shopped around for smartphones which offer multi-band LTE support and carrier aggregation.

We settled on three devices: the Motorola Moto Z, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, and the Xiaomi Redmi 4X.

The first two devices offer great value for money, as they are currently on sale at reduced prices.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X offers excellent connectivity – a Cat 6 LTE modem – at an affordable price.

The pricing and specifications of the devices are shown below.

Motorola Moto Z from Loot – R5,499

Specifications Moto Z Dimensions 153.3 x 75.3 x 5.19 mm Weight 136g OS Android 6.0 Display 5.5″ Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440) Rear camera 13MP Front camera 5MP Storage, internal 32GB/64GB Storage, expandable microSD RAM 4GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz Quad-Core Battery 2,600mAh Cellular LTE

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from Dion Wired – R7,999

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Dimensions 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7 mm Weight 157g OS Android 6.0 Display 5.5″ QHD (1,440 x 2,560) Rear camera 12MP Front camera 5MP Storage, internal 32GB/64GB Storage, expandable microSD RAM 4GB Processor 2.3GHz + 1.6GHz Exynos 8 Octa 8890 Battery 3,600mAh Cellular LTE, HSPA+ IP Rating IP68

Xiaomi Redmi 4X from Afrihost – R2,799 (Includes 500MB data p/m x 12 months)

Specifications Xiaomi Redmi 4X Dimensions 139.2 x 69.9 x 8.6 mm Weight 150g OS Android 6.0 Display 5″ HD (1,280 x 720) Rear camera 13MP Front camera 5MP Storage, internal 32GB Storage, expandable microSD RAM 3GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Battery 4,100mAh Cellular LTE

