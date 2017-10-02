Great high-end smartphones for cheap

High-end smartphones can be extremely expensive, especially if you are looking to buy the latest devices from major manufacturers.
Apple’s upcoming iPhone X is expected to cost South Africans around R20,000, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is priced at R17,999.
You do not have to pay over R10,000 for a high-end smartphone, however, if you don’t mind sacrificing some bells and whistles.
MyBroadband recently shopped around for smartphones which offer multi-band LTE support and carrier aggregation.
We settled on three devices: the Motorola Moto Z, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, and the Xiaomi Redmi 4X.
The first two devices offer great value for money, as they are currently on sale at reduced prices.
The Xiaomi Redmi 4X offers excellent connectivity – a Cat 6 LTE modem – at an affordable price.
The pricing and specifications of the devices are shown below.
Motorola Moto Z from Loot – R5,499
|Specifications
|Moto Z
|Dimensions
|153.3 x 75.3 x 5.19 mm
|Weight
|136g
|OS
|Android 6.0
|Display
|5.5″ Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440)
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Storage, internal
|32GB/64GB
|Storage, expandable
|microSD
|RAM
|4GB
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz Quad-Core
|Battery
|2,600mAh
|Cellular
|LTE
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from Dion Wired – R7,999
|Specifications
|Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
|Dimensions
|150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|157g
|OS
|Android 6.0
|Display
|5.5″ QHD (1,440 x 2,560)
|Rear camera
|12MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Storage, internal
|32GB/64GB
|Storage, expandable
|microSD
|RAM
|4GB
|Processor
|2.3GHz + 1.6GHz Exynos 8 Octa 8890
|Battery
|3,600mAh
|Cellular
|LTE, HSPA+
|IP Rating
|IP68
Xiaomi Redmi 4X from Afrihost – R2,799 (Includes 500MB data p/m x 12 months)
|Specifications
|Xiaomi Redmi 4X
|Dimensions
|139.2 x 69.9 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|150g
|OS
|Android 6.0
|Display
|5″ HD (1,280 x 720)
|Rear camera
|13MP
|Front camera
|5MP
|Storage, internal
|32GB
|Storage, expandable
|microSD
|RAM
|3GB
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
|Battery
|4,100mAh
|Cellular
|LTE
