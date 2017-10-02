Great high-end smartphones for cheap

2 October 2017

High-end smartphones can be extremely expensive, especially if you are looking to buy the latest devices from major manufacturers.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone X is expected to cost South Africans around R20,000, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is priced at R17,999.

You do not have to pay over R10,000 for a high-end smartphone, however, if you don’t mind sacrificing some bells and whistles.

MyBroadband recently shopped around for smartphones which offer multi-band LTE support and carrier aggregation.

We settled on three devices: the Motorola Moto Z, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, and the Xiaomi Redmi 4X.

The first two devices offer great value for money, as they are currently on sale at reduced prices.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X offers excellent connectivity – a Cat 6 LTE modem – at an affordable price.

The pricing and specifications of the devices are shown below.

Motorola Moto Z from Loot – R5,499

Lenovo Moto Z

Specifications Moto Z
Dimensions 153.3 x 75.3 x 5.19 mm
Weight 136g
OS Android 6.0
Display 5.5″ Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440)
Rear camera 13MP
Front camera 5MP
Storage, internal 32GB/64GB
Storage, expandable microSD
RAM 4GB
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz Quad-Core
Battery 2,600mAh
Cellular LTE

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge from Dion Wired – R7,999

Samsung S7 Edge

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
Dimensions 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7 mm
Weight 157g
OS Android 6.0
Display 5.5″ QHD (1,440 x 2,560)
Rear camera 12MP
Front camera 5MP
Storage, internal 32GB/64GB
Storage, expandable microSD
RAM 4GB
Processor 2.3GHz + 1.6GHz Exynos 8 Octa 8890
Battery 3,600mAh
Cellular LTE, HSPA+
IP Rating IP68

Xiaomi Redmi 4X from Afrihost – R2,799 (Includes 500MB data p/m x 12 months)

Redmi 4X

Specifications Xiaomi Redmi 4X
Dimensions 139.2 x 69.9 x 8.6 mm
Weight 150g
OS Android 6.0
Display 5″ HD (1,280 x 720)
Rear camera 13MP
Front camera 5MP
Storage, internal 32GB
Storage, expandable microSD
RAM 3GB
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
Battery 4,100mAh
Cellular LTE

Now read: The information you must have on your smartphone for paramedics

Share your thoughts: Great high-end smartphones for cheap

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Great high-end smartphones for cheap