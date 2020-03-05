Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – Best contract deals from Vodacom and MTN

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone at its Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco on 11 February.
The Galaxy Z Flip sports a clamshell folding design, as opposed to the Galaxy Fold, which folded out into a tablet form factor.
This clamshell design results in the device being very small when folded, and in this form factor, it is used primarily to check for notifications and display other important information.
Samsung also implemented its “Infinity Flex Display” technology on the Galaxy Z Flip – a major improvement on the plastic displays used on the Galaxy Fold.
Performance
The Galaxy Z Flip has a 6.7-inch OLED primary display with a resolution of 2,636 x 1,080.
The secondary display is a 1.06-inch 300 x 116 panel on the back of the device.
The Z Flip boasts a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 3,300mAh battery.
Its primary camera uses a dual-lens system – a 12MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera uses a 10MP lens with autofocus.
The device also uses a dual battery which delivers a total capacity of 3,300mAh.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is priced at R29,999 in South Africa.
Contract prices for the Z Flip are below. Contracts are for 24 months unless stated otherwise.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
|Vodacom
|Deal
|Data
|Minutes
|SMS
|Extras
|Price pm
|Smart Data 1GB (36 months)
|1GB
|75
|25
|20GB once-off
|R999
|Smart Data 2GB (36 months)
|2GB
|150
|25
|20GB once-off
|R1,099
|Smart S + (36 months)
|650MB
|200
|200
|20GB once-off
|R1,029
|Smart Top Up M + (36 months)
|900MB
|400
|400
|20GB once-off
|R1,209
|Red Select + (36 months)
|2GB
|800
|Unlimited
|5GB x 24 months
|R1,619
|Red Classic + (36 months)
|4GB
|1,200
|Unlimited
|10GB x 24 months
|R1,919
|Red Premium + (36 months)
|10GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|20GB x 24 months
|R2,319
|Red Classic +
|4GB
|1,200
|Unlimited
|10GB x 24 months
|R2,429
|Red VIP + (36 months)
|20GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|30GB x 24 months
|R2,619
|MTN
|Deal
|Data
|Minutes
|SMS
|Price pm
|MTN Made for Me Extra Small
|500MB + 500MB
|50
|50
|R1,499
|MTN Made for Me Small
|1GB + 1GB
|100
|100
|R1,599
|MTN Made for Me Medium
|1.5GB + 1.5GB
|200
|150
|R1,699
|MTN Made for Me Large
|2.5GB + 2.5GB
|300
|250
|R1,849
|MTN Made for Me Extra Large
|5.5GB + 5.5GB
|500
|400
|R2,099
|MTN Sky
|15GB + 15GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|R2,399
|MTN Sky VIP
|25GB + 25GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|R2,899
|MTN Sky Black
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|R3,399
|Cell C
|Deal
|Data
|Minutes
|SMS
|Extras
|Price pm
|Pinnacle 5GB/5GB TopUp
|3GB + 2GB
|180
|500
|360 on-network minutes, 30GB once-off
|R1,499
|Pinnacle 10GB/10GB TopUp
|5GB + 3GB
|400
|1,000
|800 on-network minutes, 30GB once-off
|R1,759
|Pinnacle 15GB/15GB TopUp
|10GB + 5GB
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000 on-network minutes
|R1,899
