Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – Best contract deals from Vodacom and MTN

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone at its Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco on 11 February.

The Galaxy Z Flip sports a clamshell folding design, as opposed to the Galaxy Fold, which folded out into a tablet form factor.

This clamshell design results in the device being very small when folded, and in this form factor, it is used primarily to check for notifications and display other important information.

Samsung also implemented its “Infinity Flex Display” technology on the Galaxy Z Flip – a major improvement on the plastic displays used on the Galaxy Fold.

Performance

The Galaxy Z Flip has a 6.7-inch OLED primary display with a resolution of 2,636 x 1,080.

The secondary display is a 1.06-inch 300 x 116 panel on the back of the device.

The Z Flip boasts a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 3,300mAh battery.

Its primary camera uses a dual-lens system – a 12MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera uses a 10MP lens with autofocus.

The device also uses a dual battery which delivers a total capacity of 3,300mAh.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is priced at R29,999 in South Africa.

Contract prices for the Z Flip are below. Contracts are for 24 months unless stated otherwise.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip