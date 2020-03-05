Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – Best contract deals from Vodacom and MTN

5 March 2020

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone at its Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco on 11 February.

The Galaxy Z Flip sports a clamshell folding design, as opposed to the Galaxy Fold, which folded out into a tablet form factor.

This clamshell design results in the device being very small when folded, and in this form factor, it is used primarily to check for notifications and display other important information.

Samsung also implemented its “Infinity Flex Display” technology on the Galaxy Z Flip – a major improvement on the plastic displays used on the Galaxy Fold.

Performance

The Galaxy Z Flip has a 6.7-inch OLED primary display with a resolution of 2,636 x 1,080.

The secondary display is a 1.06-inch 300 x 116 panel on the back of the device.

The Z Flip boasts a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 3,300mAh battery.

Its primary camera uses a dual-lens system – a 12MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.  The front camera uses a 10MP lens with autofocus.

The device also uses a dual battery which delivers a total capacity of 3,300mAh.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is priced at R29,999 in South Africa.

Contract prices for the Z Flip are below. Contracts are for 24 months unless stated otherwise.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Vodacom
Deal Data Minutes SMS Extras Price pm
Smart Data 1GB (36 months) 1GB 75 25 20GB once-off R999
Smart Data 2GB (36 months) 2GB 150 25 20GB once-off R1,099
Smart S + (36 months) 650MB 200 200 20GB once-off R1,029
Smart Top Up M + (36 months) 900MB 400 400 20GB once-off R1,209
Red Select + (36 months) 2GB 800 Unlimited 5GB x 24 months R1,619
Red Classic + (36 months) 4GB 1,200 Unlimited 10GB x 24 months R1,919
Red Premium + (36 months) 10GB Unlimited Unlimited 20GB x 24 months R2,319
Red Classic + 4GB 1,200 Unlimited 10GB x 24 months R2,429
Red VIP + (36 months) 20GB Unlimited Unlimited 30GB x 24 months R2,619
MTN
Deal Data Minutes SMS Price pm
MTN Made for Me Extra Small 500MB + 500MB 50 50 R1,499
MTN Made for Me Small 1GB + 1GB 100 100 R1,599
MTN Made for Me Medium 1.5GB + 1.5GB 200 150 R1,699
MTN Made for Me Large 2.5GB + 2.5GB 300 250 R1,849
MTN Made for Me Extra Large 5.5GB + 5.5GB 500 400 R2,099
MTN Sky 15GB + 15GB Unlimited Unlimited R2,399
MTN Sky VIP 25GB + 25GB Unlimited Unlimited R2,899
MTN Sky Black Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited R3,399
Cell C
Deal Data Minutes SMS Extras Price pm
Pinnacle 5GB/5GB TopUp 3GB + 2GB 180 500 360 on-network minutes, 30GB once-off R1,499
Pinnacle 10GB/10GB TopUp 5GB + 3GB 400 1,000 800 on-network minutes, 30GB once-off R1,759
Pinnacle 15GB/15GB TopUp 10GB + 5GB 1,000 1,000 1,000 on-network minutes R1,899

