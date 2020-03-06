TCL shows off rollable smartphone and tri-fold tablet

TCL has unveiled a concept smartphone with a rollable display that can transform from a standard-sized smartphone into a tablet, according to a report from The Verge.

Leaked images in February teased the device, and the company has now officially revealed that it has a working prototype.

At the push of a button, the device uses internal motors to roll out its AMOLED display and extend the usable area from 6.75 to 7.8 inches.

“This allows for an entirely new device user experience that includes split-screen and multi-tasking UI enhancements,” TCL said.

A motor-driven sliding panel uses advanced mechanics to conceal the flexible display.

Because the display physically slides into and around the main body, it measures just 9mm in thickness with the extended screen concealed.

Additionally, TCL stated that thanks to the larger axis and rolled display, the screen has no wrinkles or creases such as those found on typical foldable displays.

Tri-fold smartphone

In addition to teasing the new rollable concept, TCL also showed off a working prototype of its tri-fold tablet.

The prototype employs the company’s DragonHinge and ButterflyHinge technology to fold a 10-inch tablet into a 6.65-inch device.

“This is the first large-screen tablet to leverage dual hinges and folds to achieve this type of product design, ensuring smooth folding inward and outward with a minimal gap, and features a multidimensional shine with a 3D holographic finish.”

TCL said that the tri-fold smartphone’s display supports 3K resolution.

It remains to be seen if TCL intends to bring either of these devices to market, as no plans for a launch or pricing were announced.

Below is a video showcasing TCL’s rollable concept smartphone.

TCL rollable smartphone concept

TCL tri-fold smartphone concept

