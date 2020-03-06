The Samsung Galaxy S20 is now available in South Africa

6 March 2020

Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 smartphones are now available to buy in South Africa.

This follows a pre-order period where customers could reserve their new Galaxy flagship devices before the official launch on 6 March 2020.

The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra all support optional 5G connectivity, with the latter boasting a powerful camera with up to 100x zoom.

The new devices all sport overhauled camera systems and the latest Samsung Exynos chipsets in addition to improved display technology.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra devices offer 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch OLED displays respectively, each with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The devices are now available to purchase from retailers and mobile operators nationwide, and customers who buy a Samsung Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra before 12 March will qualify for a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ valued at R2,999.

Below is a breakdown of the local pricing for Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 smartphones.

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB – R18,999
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB – R20,999
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB – R26,999

Contract deals

Below are a number of the Galaxy S20 contract deals available in South Africa.

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra on Cell C Pinnacle 5GB – R1,269pm
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus on Telkom FreeMe 2GB – R949pm
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 on Vodacom Smart 2GB – R1,076pm
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 on MTN Made for Me Xs – R899pm

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
OS Android 10
Display 6.9-inch 3,200 x 1,440 OLED
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, MicroSD
Rear camera 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + TOF
Front camera 40MP
Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Cellular 5G/LTE
Durability IP68
Battery 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+
OS Android 10
Display 6.7-inch 3,200 x 1,440 OLED
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, MicroSD
Rear camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP + TOF
Front camera 10MP
Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Cellular 5G/LTE
Durability IP68
Battery 4,500mAh

Samsung Galaxy S20

OS Android 10
Display 6.2-inch 3,200 x 1,440 OLED
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, MicroSD
Rear camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front camera 10MP
Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Cellular 5G/LTE
Durability IP68
Battery 4,000mAh

