The Samsung Galaxy S20 is now available in South Africa

Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 smartphones are now available to buy in South Africa.

This follows a pre-order period where customers could reserve their new Galaxy flagship devices before the official launch on 6 March 2020.

The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra all support optional 5G connectivity, with the latter boasting a powerful camera with up to 100x zoom.

The new devices all sport overhauled camera systems and the latest Samsung Exynos chipsets in addition to improved display technology.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra devices offer 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch OLED displays respectively, each with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The devices are now available to purchase from retailers and mobile operators nationwide, and customers who buy a Samsung Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra before 12 March will qualify for a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ valued at R2,999.

Below is a breakdown of the local pricing for Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB – R18,999

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB – R20,999

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB – R26,999

Contract deals

Below are a number of the Galaxy S20 contract deals available in South Africa.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra on Cell C Pinnacle 5GB – R1,269pm

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus on Telkom FreeMe 2GB – R949pm

Samsung Galaxy S20 on Vodacom Smart 2GB – R1,076pm

Samsung Galaxy S20 on MTN Made for Me Xs – R899pm

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra OS Android 10 Display 6.9-inch 3,200 x 1,440 OLED Processor Samsung Exynos 990 RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, MicroSD Rear camera 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + TOF Front camera 40MP Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Cellular 5G/LTE Durability IP68 Battery 5,000mAh

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ OS Android 10 Display 6.7-inch 3,200 x 1,440 OLED Processor Samsung Exynos 990 RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, MicroSD Rear camera 64MP + 12MP + 12MP + TOF Front camera 10MP Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Cellular 5G/LTE Durability IP68 Battery 4,500mAh

Samsung Galaxy S20