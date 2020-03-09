Motorola’s next flagship smartphone leaked – Photos and specs

Motorola is expected to return to the flagship market with its first high-end smartphone in almost two years – the Motorola Edge+.

According to renders posted by OnLeaks and Pricebaba, the phone will feature a nearly bezel-less design and powerful components.

Motorola unveiled its last premium flagship handset- the Moto Z3 – in August 2018.

Although its recently-launched Razr may be considered to be a premium device thanks to its foldable design and its $1,400 price tag, it lacks the hardware seen in typical top-end smartphones.

Motorola has focussed on the mid-range and budget markets over the last two years with smartphones like the Moto One and Moto G series.

Design

The renders show that the Edge+ will sport a curved “waterfall” display that drops around the sides of the smartphone, with a tiny punch-hole camera cutout in the top-left of the display.

A previous leak from XDA Developers’ Mishaal Rahman revealed that this display will come in 6.67 inches with a 1,080 x 2,340 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Judging by the dimensions, the Edge+ will be bulkier than similar flagship smartphones. The phone measures 161.1 x 71.3 x 9.1 mm, making it thicker than Samsung’s S20+ or Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro.

On the back of the device, users will find a triple-camera system arranged in a vertical strip, as well as Motorola’s logo in the centre.

A 3.5mm audio jack is located on the top of the phone, while an ejectable SIM card tray, noise-cancelling mic, speaker, and USB-C type port can be found on the bottom.

Specifications

According to the leak, the Edge+ will boast a range of premium components, putting it in the same class as other high-end Android flagships.

This hardware includes a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, which could be paired with either 8GB or 12GB RAM.

The phone’s larger size may be attributed to its large battery, which is rumoured to have either a 5,000 or 5,170mAh capacity.

It will run Android 10 straight from its launch in the US this year.

A global release is expected to follow, but the exact launch date and pricing are not yet available.

Below are renders of the Motorola Edge+ from OnLeaks and Pricebaba.

Now read: Big demand for new Motorola Razr