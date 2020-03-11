20% drop in Huawei smartphone sales predicted

Huawei projects that it will suffer a 20% drop in smartphone sales during 2020, The Information reports.

This would see the tech giant sell between 190 million and 200 million smartphones this year – down from the 240 million devices it sold in 2019.

According to the report, Huawei shared this prediction among a limited group of managers within its consumer electronics division and added that the rise of the COVID-19 coronavirus could worsen this outlook.

Huawei’s P30 range of smartphones was launched before the US implemented sanctions on the company, meaning it can still ship these devices with Google Mobile Services (GMS).

This is a significant reason that its 2019 sales figures managed to grow despite the US ban – even surpassing Apple’s iPhone sales.

However, its upcoming P40 range of smartphones will use the company’s proprietary Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and AppGallery, rather than GMS and the Google Play Store.

This is expected to cause a decrease in Huawei smartphone purchases – particularly in markets outside of China.

Huawei P40 is coming to South Africa

Huawei told MyBroadband that despite its P40 range not having GMS, the devices will still be available in South Africa.

HMS is not a separate operating system; it just replaces for GMS – which runs natively on Android devices and enables certain features, apps, and services.

Rather than signing into your Huawei smartphone with a Google account and having Google apps preloaded, you will sign in with a Huawei account and have Huawei’s apps preloaded.

“The menus, settings, etc., will all look and feel the same,” said Huawei South Africa CTO Akhram Mohamed.

“Over and above that, HMS is the replacement of core services for GMS. A consumer does not engage on a core services level, they engage on an app level.”

Users will still be able to access services such as Gmail, YouTube, Chrome, Google Search, and Maps – just not through the same pre-loaded apps they had on GMS-enabled devices.