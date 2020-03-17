Samsung working on 150MP smartphone camera – Report

Samsung is developing a new smartphone camera sensor for release at the end of this year, according to a report by Korean technology website Clien.net.

Twitter users Sleepy Kuma discovered the report, which stated that the new camera will be a 1-inch 150MP “Nonacell” sensor that will be limited to top-end flagship models.

The report added that Samsung will supply the sensor to Chinese smartphone manufacturers Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.

Xiaomi will reportedly be the first of these other manufacturers to incorporate the camera in a flagship release at the end of 2020.

“Oppo and Vivo are developing with the goal of combining [Samsung’s Nonacell sensor] with the Snapdragon 875 in the first quarter of next year,” the report stated.

It is unclear whether Samsung will include this camera in its next generation of Galaxy Note series smartphones.

Galaxy S20 Ultra camera

This report follows Samsung’s launch of its new Galaxy S20 smartphones in February 2020, which include the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra boasts a quad-lens primary camera which includes a 108MP sensor that supports 100x Super Resolution zoom.

This smartphone also boasts 10x telephoto zoom and a dedicated TOF lens which delivers improved depth sensor effects.

All of the new Galaxy S20 devices also boast camera systems that can record high-quality 8K video.

In addition to its advanced camera system, the Galaxy S20 Ultra also sports a 6.9-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Samsung’s latest Exynos 990 chipset.

Camera problems

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra encountered some camera issues shortly after launch, with the company having to roll out a patch to fix the problems.

These problems included the unreliability of the camera’s focus, especially in low-light and close-up shots. Excessive skin-smoothing was also an issue on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The company rolled out an update for the Galaxy S20 Ultra on 5 May which was reportedly aimed at addressing these autofocus and processing problems.