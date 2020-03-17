iPhone 9 Plus leaked

Apple is working on a larger version of its upcoming budget iPhone, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

Sources in the Apple supply chain have previously reported on what is expected to be called either the iPhone 9, iPhone SE 2, or just the iPhone.

That smartphone will reportedly come with a 4.7-inch display, and iOS 14 code seen by 9to5Mac has now revealed a Plus version will be available – featuring a 5.5-inch screen.

Both are expected to be more affordable than Apple’s flagship handsets, with previous reports claiming that the entry-level iPhone 9 will be priced at $399 (R6,600).

Hardware

According to 9to5Mac, the code indicated that both of these smartphones will come with Apple’s latest mobile processor, the A13 Bionic.

The chip boasts impressive performance in benchmarks and is implemented in the company’s latest flagship smartphones – the iPhone 11 series.

Renders posted by OnLeaks showed what the iPhone 9 could look like, based on reports that it will come in the same form-factor as the iPhone 8.

It will also include the same physical Home button which was featured on that smartphone.

The button has a built-in fingerprint reader and uses the Taptic Engine to simulate clicks, negating the need for any moving parts.

Four iPad Pro models

9to5Mac further revealed that the next generation of the iPad Pro will be available in four models.

In the code, it identified the J417, J418, J420, and J421. It said that these are likely the Wi-Fi and cellular derivatives of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablets.

The code indicated that the iPad Pro will come with a triple-lens camera system.

Both the budget iPhone and iPad Pro were expected to launch at Apple’s spring event at the end of March.

However, it is not clear if this event will go ahead, as Cult of Mac reported that a source at Apple said that the coronavirus outbreak has delayed the launch indefinitely.

Now read: Apple closes all stores outside of China