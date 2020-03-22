Samsung Galaxy S20 vs S20 Ultra – Size comparison in photos

Samsung’s Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are now available in South Africa.

One of the main differences between the three devices in the flagship lineup is their size.

These differences in size extend to the bodies of the smartphones along with their displays. At either end of the lineup, the S20 and S20 Ultra’s displays are 6.2-inch and 6.9-inch respectively.

Their bodies are:

S20 – 69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9 mm

– 69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9 mm S20 Ultra – 76.0 x 166.9 x 8.8 mm

The size differences will be a key element in a user’s purchasing decision, and to assist with insight into the differences in height, width, and thickness, we placed an S20 and S20 Ultra side-by-side.

The S20 is the size you would expect from a modern flagship smartphone, while the S20 Ultra is akin to the “Max and Plus” design trends seen from competitors.

Despite its larger size, the S20 Ultra is comfortable to hold – as is the S20. Picking a favourite between the two devices was difficult, and your decision will need to be based on your personal needs and preferences.

The table and photos below provide an overview of the size differences between the Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra.

Size comparison

S20 vs S20 Ultra – Size Comparison Specifications Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20 Ultra Display 6.2-inch 6.9-inch Width 69.1 mm 76.0 mm Height 151.7 mm 166.9 mm Thickness 7.9 mm 8.8 mm Weight 163g 220g

Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra