Huawei P40 Pro specifications leaked – 5G with 50x zoom

Leaker Ishan Agarwal has leaked a series of features and specifications for the upcoming Huawei P40 Pro.

Included in these specifications is a “Leica Ultra Vision Quad Cam” camera system, which will also reportedly offer 50x zoom.

This quad-lens camera system will include a 40MP primary lens, 40MP and 12MP secondary lenses, and a Time-of-Flight (TOF) lens.

The P40 Pro will also reportedly sport a 32MP front camera with a depth sensor.

The leak stated that these camera systems will be supported by Huawei’s XD Fusion Engine for Pictures, which will reportedly enhance the photographic capabilities of the smartphone.

Specifications

Agarwal listed a number of other specifications for the Huawei P40 Pro.

These include a 6.58-inch display – although it is unclear which display technology the P40 Pro will use.

The smartphone will also boast Huawei’s top-of-the-range Kirin 990 5G processor, according to the leak.

The P40 Pro will reportedly have a 4,200mAh battery that offers 40W wired fast charging, as well as 40/27W wireless SuperCharge.

P40 is coming to South Africa

In a recent interview with MyBroadband, Huawei South Africa CBG vice president Likun Zhao and Huawei South Africa CTO Akhram Mohamed confirmed that the P40 range will be coming to South Africa.

However, they will be shipping with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) instead of Google Mobile Services (GMS).

“Many people are thinking that basic services are not going to be functional – that’s not true,” Mohamed said.

Instead, Mohamed explained, users will still be able to access services such as Gmail, YouTube, Chrome, Google Search, and more – just not through the pre-loaded apps and native integration which they have become used to.

“The menus, settings, etc., will all look and feel the same,” Mohamed said.

Zhao said apps such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter should work perfectly, and applications will be available to download from the Huawei AppGallery – which will replace the Play Store on new Huawei devices.

The Huawei P40 Pro is expected to launch on 26 March 2020.