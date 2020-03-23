Nokia 8.3 launched – First phone that can roam on all 5G networks

23 March 2020

HMD Global has unveiled its first 5G smartphone – The Nokia 8.3 5G.

The smartphone headlined a line-up of new HMD Global products – which included two other new Nokia smartphones, one feature phone, and a new global roaming service.

The company called the Nokia 8.3 5G a “truly-global, future-proof” smartphone, as it is designed to support multiple evolving 5G network deployments which are being rolled out by operators around the world.

“Being the first smartphone to use the Qualcomm 5G RF front-end module solution, as part of its Qualcomm Modular Platform, the Nokia 8.3 5G condenses more than 40 different RF components into a single module,” HMD Global said.

Specifications

The Nokia 8.3 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor with either 6GB or 8GB RAM.

Storage starts at 64GB and maxes out at 128GB, with the option to expand by microSD to up to 400GB.

On the rear, it sports a ZEISS optics quad-camera setup with a 64MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens, while the front sports a 24MP lens.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery which can be charged via the smartphone’s USB-C port.

For biometrics, it employs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor in the power button. The 8.3 will only be available in a blue Polar Night colour.

Pricing and availability

In addition to the 5G handset, two other smartphones – the mid-range Nokia 5.3 and budget Nokia 1.3 were unveiled.

HMD Global said that the availability, pricing, and exact variants which will be available in South Africa will be shared at a later stage.

Below are the specifications of the Nokia 8.3 5G.

Nokia 8.3 5G
OS Android 10
Display 6.81-inch 1,080 x 2,400
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM 6GB / 8GB
Storage 64GB / 128GB, MicroSD up to 400GB
Rear camera 64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera 24MP
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Cellular 5G
Battery 4,500mAh

Nokia 8.3 5G_1

Now read: Huawei P40 Pro specifications leaked – 5G with 50x zoom

Share your thoughts: Nokia 8.3 launched - First phone tha…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Nokia 8.3 launched – First phone that can roam on all 5G networks