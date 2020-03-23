Nokia 8.3 launched – First phone that can roam on all 5G networks

HMD Global has unveiled its first 5G smartphone – The Nokia 8.3 5G.

The smartphone headlined a line-up of new HMD Global products – which included two other new Nokia smartphones, one feature phone, and a new global roaming service.

The company called the Nokia 8.3 5G a “truly-global, future-proof” smartphone, as it is designed to support multiple evolving 5G network deployments which are being rolled out by operators around the world.

“Being the first smartphone to use the Qualcomm 5G RF front-end module solution, as part of its Qualcomm Modular Platform, the Nokia 8.3 5G condenses more than 40 different RF components into a single module,” HMD Global said.

Specifications

The Nokia 8.3 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor with either 6GB or 8GB RAM.

Storage starts at 64GB and maxes out at 128GB, with the option to expand by microSD to up to 400GB.

On the rear, it sports a ZEISS optics quad-camera setup with a 64MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens, while the front sports a 24MP lens.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery which can be charged via the smartphone’s USB-C port.

For biometrics, it employs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor in the power button. The 8.3 will only be available in a blue Polar Night colour.

Pricing and availability

In addition to the 5G handset, two other smartphones – the mid-range Nokia 5.3 and budget Nokia 1.3 were unveiled.

HMD Global said that the availability, pricing, and exact variants which will be available in South Africa will be shared at a later stage.

Below are the specifications of the Nokia 8.3 5G.