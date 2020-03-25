Huawei P40 launch – What to expect and where to watch

Huawei is set to launch its new P40 flagship smartphones on Thursday, 26 March 2020.

The series is reported to include three models – the Huawei P40 Pro, P40, and P40 Lite.

These new smartphones are expected to boast impressive camera hardware and network capabilities, according to leaked specifications for the Huawei P40 Pro.

Included in these specifications is a “Leica Ultra Vision Quad Cam” camera system, which points to the new devices boasting a 50x zoom feature.

Huawei therefore looks to continue its tradition of launching powerful smartphones which challenge Apple and Samsung, and the inclusion of Huawei Mobile Services on its new handsets should excite fans of open-access software and new ecosystems.

Where to watch

Huawei announced that it will stream the live presentation of its Huawei P40 Series launch online.

This follows after the company’s international launch event in Paris was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company is using the #VisionaryPhotography hashtag to promote the launch of its new smartphone range, pointing to powerful new camera features which will be a central focus of the new device lineup.

“Are you ready to experience #VisionaryPhotography?” the company said on Twitter.

“Watch and WIN by joining us on 26th March and be one of the first to witness the future of photography #HuaweiP40.”

Huawei South Africa will host a live stream at 15:00 on 26 March, as detailed in the tweet below, of the launch event.

You can watch the launch of the Huawei P40 Series on YouTube or the official Huawei website.