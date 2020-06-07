The biggest and smallest flagship smartphones in South Africa

Smartphones have come a long way in the past few years.

They have achieved significantly higher performance thanks to constantly-improving internal hardware, and their cameras have also become increasingly impressive.

Another area in which smartphones have changed significantly is their form factor.

While smartphones from a few years ago had displays well under five inches in diameter, this is no longer the case.

There are very few modern flagship smartphones that don’t have displays well over six inches in size.

These displays boast impressive picture quality and HDR technology – making viewing content on these devices far more enjoyable.

Some users love having a large display, but others prefer smaller devices – whether because they are easier to use in one hand or because they are easier to carry.

Comparing high-end smartphone sizes

Different high-end smartphone manufacturers build smartphones of different sizes, but almost all of these new devices have display sizes of between six and seven inches.

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro is the smallest of the high-end smartphones we compared, coming in at just 5.8 inches.

In contrast, the Samsung S20 Ultra is the largest of these smartphones – measuring a huge 6.9 inches.

The iPhone SE 2020 recently launched and is just 4.7 inches in size, which would make it easily the smallest smartphone in this comparison.

However, we have decided not to include it in this article as it is not part of Apple’s flagship range, nor is it currently available in South Africa.

Flagship smartphones from major manufacturers and their sizes can be viewed below, ranked from smallest to largest.

Smartphone display sizes iPhone 11 Pro 5.8 inches iPhone 11 6.1 inches Huawei P30 6.1 inches Huawei P30 Lite 6.15 inches Samsung Galaxy S20 6.2 inches Samsung Galaxy Note 10 6.3 inches Huawei P30 Pro 6.47 inches Samsung Galaxy A51 6.5 inches iPhone Pro Max 6.5 inches Xiaomi 10 6.67 inches Samsung Galaxy S20+ 6.7 inches Samsung Galaxy A71 6.7 inches Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite 6.7 inches Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 6.8 inches Nokia 8.3 6.81 inches Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 6.9 inches

iPhone 11 Pro – 5.8 inches

iPhone 11 – 6.1 inches

Huawei P30 – 6.1 inches

Huawei P30 Lite – 6.15 inches

Samsung Galaxy S20 – 6.2 inches

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 – 6.3 inches

Huawei P30 Pro – 6.47 inches

Samsung Galaxy A51 – 6.5 inches

iPhone 11 Pro Max – 6.5 inches

Xiaomi Mi 10 – 6.67 inches

Samsung Galaxy S20+ – 6.7 inches

Samsung Galaxy A71 – 6.7 inches

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite – 6.7 inches

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ – 6.8 inches

Nokia 8.3 – 6.81 inches

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – 6.9 inches