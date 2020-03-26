Apple considers 5G iPhone delay – Report

Apple is weighing a delay on the release of its 5G iPhone as the coronavirus threatens to sap demand and disrupt its product-development schedule, Nikkei reports, citing three unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The company has held internal discussions on a possible delay of “months,” Nikkei says, citing the three people.

Issues with the supply chain also could push back the phone’s release.

“Supply chain constraint aside, Apple is concerned that the current situation would significantly lower consumer appetite to upgrade their phones, which could lead to a tame reception of the first 5G iPhone,” Nikkei quotes a source with direct knowledge of the discussion as saying.

Apple may not know an exact timetable for the launch until California’s shelter-in-place order has lifted, one source says; another says Apple is likely to make a final decision around May.

Apple declines to comment to Nikkei. Apple’s shares fell about 0.6%.

