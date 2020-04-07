iPhone 12 range will include a smaller iPhone – Analyst

Tech analyst Jon Prosser claims that there will be four smartphones in the iPhone 12 range – including a 5.4-inch device.

Prosser said that prototyping for these devices is almost finalised, and showed the details of the four devices.

According to Prosser, there will be two iPhone 12 smartphones – one with a 5.4-inch display, and another with a 6.1-inch screen.

There will also be a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, Prosser claimed.

The two iPhone 12 smartphones will reportedly have an aluminium body while the Pro and Pro Max will use stainless steel.

Prosser also claimed that the iPhone 12 smartphones will have two cameras, while the Pro and Pro Max will have three cameras and Lidar functionality.

All four smartphones will reportedly use Apple’s still-to-be-launched A14 chip and will support 5G.

iPhone 9

While the smaller version of the iPhone 12 may appeal to many users, there is an even smaller Apple smartphone predicted to launch in a week.

Prosser previously claimed in another leak that Apple would launch the iPhone 9 on 14 April.

This smartphone is expected to use the same form factor as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and a home button.

While its body may remain the same as the iPhone 8, it is expected to pack significant upgrades in hardware and features.

These include a significantly improved camera, which PhoneArena claims will deliver similar performance to the camera of the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 9 will also reportedly use Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset, but reports vary on whether the iPhone 9 will have 3GB or 4GB RAM.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the smartphone will come in 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The iPhone 9 is expected to be priced from $399, and will reportedly come in three colours – silver, space grey, and red.

