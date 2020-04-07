TCL’s first flagship smartphones unveiled – Photos and specifications

TCL Communication has launched its first range of premium smartphones – the TCL 10 series.

The Chinese company is known for manufacturing affordable high-quality TVs, which has seen it compete globally with the market leaders in this space, Samsung and LG.

The company last year launched the TCL Plex, a mid-range smartphone which received positive reviews for its high-quality display and good performance at an affordable price (€300/R6,030).

TCL’s new line-up of smartphones comes with TCL-made high-resolution displays and NXTVISION visual technology, as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and quad-camera systems.

5G phone

Headlining the range is the TCL 10 5G, which boasts a Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 6GB of RAM.

The chip supports integrated 5G connectivity, allowing the smartphone to connect to both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks.

It features a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD display with a hole-punch cutout for its 16MP selfie camera, giving it a 91% screen-to-body ratio.

Its quad-camera system boasts a 64MP main sensor, 118-degree 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP Bokeh sensor.

Storage is only available in 128GB but can be expanded with up to a 256GB microSD card.

The smartphone boasts 2.5D front glass and 3D back glass and will be available in two colours – Chrome Blue and Mercury Grey.

TCL 10 Pro and 10L

The premium TCL 10 Pro boasts an upgraded display compared with the TCL 10 5G, as it sports an AMOLED panel a with an in-display fingerprint reader.

Additionally, it has better photography capabilities thanks to a larger 24MP front camera and 16MP ultra-wide sensor.

The 10L is the most affordable of the three smartphones and comes with a mid-range Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 6GB of RAM.

It also offers a quad-camera system on the rear and a 16MP front camera. The entry-level variant ships with 64GB of internal storage.

Pricing and availability

TCL stated that the TCL 10 5G will be available in “select regions” around the world later this year for €399 (R8,020).

The 10 Pro will start at €449 (R9,025), while the entry-level 10L will be priced at €249 (R5,005).

The latter two smartphones will be launched in Europe, North America, Australia, and the United Kingdom in Q2 2020.

Below are images and specifications of the TCL 10 5G, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L.

TCL 10 5G

TCL 10 5G OS Android 10.0 Display 6.53-inch 1,080 x 2,340 LCD Processor Snapdragon 765G RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 256GB Front camera 16MP Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Biometrics Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Network 5G Battery 4,500mAh

TCL 10 Pro

TCL 10 Pro OS Android 10.0 Display 6.47-inch 1,080 x 2,340 AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 675 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, microSDXC up to 1TB Front camera 24MP Rear Camera 64MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Biometrics In-display fingerprint reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Network LTE Battery 4,500mAh

TCL 10L