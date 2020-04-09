LG unveils new design for upcoming smartphones

LG has revealed a new design which it will use for flagship smartphones going forward, beginning with its upcoming smartphone expected to launch next month.

“LG Electronics’ new minimalistic design language for its upcoming smartphone is a nod to the natural world with a visual form factor that differs from the industry trend and features a ‘Raindrop’ camera and front-back symmetrical curves, among other evolutionary design departures from previous LG mobile devices,” the company said.

“Contrary to the trend of the squarish camera bump seen on many of today’s high-end smartphones, the upper-left corner of the LG phone’s backside hosts three rear cameras and an LED flash in descending order by size, meant to evoke images of falling raindrops.”

This camera layout sports a small bump for the main camera, while the other two cameras sit below the back glass of the chassis.

LG has also stated that its upcoming flagship will use the company’s new 3D Arc Design for its display, which comprises a curved panel that reaches around the edges of the handset.

This design results in fewer sharp edges and angles, making the phone more attractive and comfortable to hold, the company said.

“Our upcoming smartphone will draw on the rich history of classic LG designs which have always been distinctive at first touch,” said LG Mobile Communications Design Lab vice president Cha Yong-duk.

“This handset will be a first-look at the competitive edge we will be bringing to every LG smartphone going forward.”

Smartphone sales drop

LG is expected to launch its new 5G flagship smartphone on 15 May 2020, according to a report by Korean website Naver.

The device will launch into a market where demand has plummeted following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smartphone sales fell by 38% year-on-year in February 2020 – the biggest drop in smartphone shipments in the history of the global smartphone market.

While February 2019 saw shipments of 99.2 million units, only 61.8 million smartphones were sold last month. Shipments in February 2020 were down 39% when compared to January 2020.

Smartphone sales are expected to remain weak going forward, as the COVID-19 pandemic has spread around the world, with millions of people placed into lockdown and self-isolation.

Below are images which show LG’s new design for its upcoming flagship smartphone.

