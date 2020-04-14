Motorola reveals launch date for new flagship smartphone

Motorola announced in a teaser video posted to Twitter that it will launch a new flagship smartphone on 22 April.

The event will be hosted as an online live stream, where Motorola is expected to launch its new Edge Plus flagship smartphone.

This device is expected to compete with other flagship Android smartphones from major manufacturers, such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Huawei P40.

The Edge Plus could be the company’s first high-end smartphone in two years, as previous-generation Motorola devices have lacked the hardware seen in flagships from competing brands.

Motorola has focussed on the mid-range and budget markets over the last two years instead, with smartphones like the Moto One and Moto G series.

This is set to change, however, as the Motorola Edge Plus is expected to sport a curved “waterfall” display design and a modern bezel-less screen with a small punch-hole camera.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/jH2NcdBTxG — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 13, 2020

Leaked photos

A previous leak from XDA Developers’ Mishaal Rahman revealed that the Motorola Edge Plus’s display will come in 6.67 inches with a 1,080 x 2,340 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is also expected to measure 161.1 x 71.3 x 9.1 mm, making it thicker than Samsung’s S20+.

On the back of the device, users will find a triple-camera system arranged in a vertical strip, as well as Motorola’s logo in the centre.

Leaks have stated that the Edge Plus will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM. It will also have a large battery and run Android 10 out of the box.

It is unclear whether Motorola will launch a standard Edge model in addition to the Edge Plus, or whether it will only unveil a single smartphone at its digital launch event.

Leaked renders of the upcoming Motorola Edge Plus were published by OnLeaks and Pricebaba earlier this year, detailing the new smartphone’s design.

These images are shown below.

Motorola Edge Plus renders

