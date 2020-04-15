New Apple iPhone SE – Most powerful chip in most popular size

Apple has unveiled its latest smartphone, the new iPhone SE.

“The iPhone SE packs our most powerful chip into our most popular size at our most affordable price,” said Apple. “It’s just what you have been waiting for.”

The device’s design is based on the original iPhone SE, which was unveiled in 2016.

The new iPhone SE features a glass and aluminium body with a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display that supports Haptic Touch.

One of its most notable features, though, is the physical home button at the bottom of the device.

Physical home buttons are absent in many of today’s flagship smartphones, and the iPhone SE’s button houses the device’s TouchID fingerprint scanner.

Processor

Inside the phone, however, is Apple’s A13 Bionic chip – which is the same chip used in the iPhone 11 Pro. Apple has said the A13 Bionic is the fastest chip ever used in a smartphone.

Other features include up to 256GB of storage, iOS 13, a single 12MP camera on the rear which can shoot 4K video, Wi-Fi 6 and LTE connectivity, eSIM functionality, and an IP67 rating.

When it comes to battery life, Apple said the iPhone SE’s battery will last “the same as an iPhone 8”. This means 13 hours of video playback.

Wireless charging is also supported buy the new SE, along with 18W fast charging via a charging cable.

The iPhone SE is available in white, black, or red (Product Red) on pre-order at the following prices in the US:

64GB – $399

128GB – $449

256GB – $549

The iPhone SE will go on sale from 17 April in the US, and from 24 April “in more than 40 other countries and regions”.

iPhone SE

New iPhone SE Display 4.7-inch LCD (1,334 x 750) OS iOS 13 Processor A13 Bionic Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Main Camera 12MP Front Camera 7MP Connectivity Wi-FI 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Lightning Port Cellular LTE SIM Nano-SIM + eSIM Biometrics TouchID Battery *Lasts the same as an iPhone 8 Rating IP67 Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (148g)

*No official battery capacity was supplied. RAM specifications were also not supplied.

Now read: These numbers show why Vodacom and MTN desperately need more spectrum