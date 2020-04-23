Motorola Edge and Edge+ launched – Pricing and specifications

Motorola has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones – the Edge and Edge+.
The lineup represents the company’s first flagship entries since the Moto Z was repurposed as a mid-range competitor.
Both devices come packed with top-of-the-line features, including 5G connectivity, triple-camera systems, and FHD+ OLED displays.
Display and colours
The Edge and Edge+ boast what Motorola calls an “Endless Edge” OLED display, which wraps almost entirely around the sides of the device.
It sports a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340, HDR10+ support, and a 90Hz refresh rate.
When the phone is not in use, the edges of the display light up with information such as the battery indicator, incoming calls, alarms, and other notifications.
For mobile gaming, these edges provide additional customisable buttons similar to the triggers on a console’s gamepad.
The Edge+ is available in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey, while colour options for the Edge are Solar Black and Midnight Magenta.
Both devices still come with 3.5mm headphone jacks, a component which has for the most part been eliminated on flagship smartphones.
Edge+ hardware
The Edge+ sports a Snapdragon 865 processor capable of supporting both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G connectivity.
It boasts 12GB DDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The main camera setup comprises 108MP wide, 16MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto sensors, while the front features a 25MP sensor.
For its claimed two-day running time between charges, it packs a 5,000mAh battery, the biggest of any 5G smartphone on the market, Motorola said.
It also comes with 18W fast wired charging as well as wireless charging support.
Edge hardware
The more budget-friendly Edge features the same design as its premium counterpart but cuts down on hardware in several areas.
It sports a Snapdragon 765G processor and is only capable of connecting to sub-6GHz 5G networks.
RAM will be available in either 4GB or 6GB options, while storage is toned down to 128GB, although this can be expanded with up to 1TB of microSD memory.
It also comes with a triple-camera system but trades the 108MP wide lens on the Edge+ for a 64MP lens.
The battery is also smaller than on the Edge+, with a 4,500mAh pack that supports 15W wired charging.
Pricing and availability
The new smartphones will be available in the US, Canada, Europe, UAE, and Saudi Arabia starting from 14 May.
The Edge will also be rolled out to select markets in Latin America and Asia Pacific.
The Edge+ will retail for $999 (R18,880) in the US, while the Edge will be priced at €699 (R14,295) in Europe.
Below are tables and pictures showing the specifications and designs of the Motorola Edge+ and Edge smartphones.
Motorola Edge+
|Motorola Edge+
|Display
|6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Android 10
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865 octa-core
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB
|Main Camera
|108MP + 16MP + 8MP
|Front Camera
|25MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Biometrics
|On-screen fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|Dimensions
|161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6mm (203g)
Motorola Edge
|Motorola Edge
|Display
|6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Android 10
|Processor
|Snapdragon 765G octa-core
|RAM
|4GB / 6GB
|Storage
|128GB, microSDXC up to 1TB
|Main Camera
|64MP + 16MP + 8MP
|Front Camera
|25MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|Sub-6GHz 5G
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual-SIM
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,500mAh
|Dimensions
|161.6 x 71.1 x 9.3 mm (188g)
