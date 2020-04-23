Motorola Edge and Edge+ launched – Pricing and specifications

23 April 2020

Motorola has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones – the Edge and Edge+.

The lineup represents the company’s first flagship entries since the Moto Z was repurposed as a mid-range competitor.

Both devices come packed with top-of-the-line features, including 5G connectivity, triple-camera systems, and FHD+ OLED displays.

Display and colours

The Edge and Edge+ boast what Motorola calls an “Endless Edge” OLED display, which wraps almost entirely around the sides of the device.

It sports a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340, HDR10+ support, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

When the phone is not in use, the edges of the display light up with information such as the battery indicator, incoming calls, alarms, and other notifications.

For mobile gaming, these edges provide additional customisable buttons similar to the triggers on a console’s gamepad.

The Edge+ is available in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey, while colour options for the Edge are Solar Black and Midnight Magenta.

Both devices still come with 3.5mm headphone jacks, a component which has for the most part been eliminated on flagship smartphones.

Edge+ hardware

The Edge+ sports a Snapdragon 865 processor capable of supporting both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G connectivity.

It boasts 12GB DDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The main camera setup comprises 108MP wide, 16MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto sensors, while the front features a 25MP sensor.

For its claimed two-day running time between charges, it packs a 5,000mAh battery, the biggest of any 5G smartphone on the market, Motorola said.

It also comes with 18W fast wired charging as well as wireless charging support.

Edge hardware

The more budget-friendly Edge features the same design as its premium counterpart but cuts down on hardware in several areas.

It sports a Snapdragon 765G processor and is only capable of connecting to sub-6GHz 5G networks.

RAM will be available in either 4GB or 6GB options, while storage is toned down to 128GB, although this can be expanded with up to 1TB of microSD memory.

It also comes with a triple-camera system but trades the 108MP wide lens on the Edge+ for a 64MP lens.

The battery is also smaller than on the Edge+, with a 4,500mAh pack that supports 15W wired charging.

Pricing and availability

The new smartphones will be available in the US, Canada, Europe, UAE, and Saudi Arabia starting from 14 May.

The Edge will also be rolled out to select markets in Latin America and Asia Pacific.

The Edge+ will retail for $999 (R18,880) in the US, while the Edge will be priced at €699 (R14,295) in Europe.

Below are tables and pictures showing the specifications and designs of the Motorola Edge+ and Edge smartphones.

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge+ front and back

Motorola Edge+
Display 6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
OS Android 10
Processor Snapdragon 865 octa-core
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Main Camera 108MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front Camera 25MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G
SIM Nano-SIM
Biometrics On-screen fingerprint reader
Battery 5,000mAh
Dimensions 161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6mm (203g)

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge front and back

Motorola Edge
Display 6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
OS Android 10
Processor Snapdragon 765G octa-core
RAM 4GB / 6GB
Storage 128GB, microSDXC up to 1TB
Main Camera 64MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front Camera 25MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
Cellular Sub-6GHz 5G
SIM Hybrid Dual-SIM
Biometrics Under-display fingerprint reader
Battery 4,500mAh
Dimensions 161.6 x 71.1 x 9.3 mm (188g)

Now read: New Apple iPhone SE – Most powerful chip in most popular size

Share your thoughts: Motorola Edge and Edge+ launched - P…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Motorola Edge and Edge+ launched – Pricing and specifications