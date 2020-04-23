Motorola Edge and Edge+ launched – Pricing and specifications

Motorola has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones – the Edge and Edge+.

The lineup represents the company’s first flagship entries since the Moto Z was repurposed as a mid-range competitor.

Both devices come packed with top-of-the-line features, including 5G connectivity, triple-camera systems, and FHD+ OLED displays.

Display and colours

The Edge and Edge+ boast what Motorola calls an “Endless Edge” OLED display, which wraps almost entirely around the sides of the device.

It sports a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340, HDR10+ support, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

When the phone is not in use, the edges of the display light up with information such as the battery indicator, incoming calls, alarms, and other notifications.

For mobile gaming, these edges provide additional customisable buttons similar to the triggers on a console’s gamepad.

The Edge+ is available in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey, while colour options for the Edge are Solar Black and Midnight Magenta.

Both devices still come with 3.5mm headphone jacks, a component which has for the most part been eliminated on flagship smartphones.

Edge+ hardware

The Edge+ sports a Snapdragon 865 processor capable of supporting both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G connectivity.

It boasts 12GB DDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The main camera setup comprises 108MP wide, 16MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto sensors, while the front features a 25MP sensor.

For its claimed two-day running time between charges, it packs a 5,000mAh battery, the biggest of any 5G smartphone on the market, Motorola said.

It also comes with 18W fast wired charging as well as wireless charging support.

Edge hardware

The more budget-friendly Edge features the same design as its premium counterpart but cuts down on hardware in several areas.

It sports a Snapdragon 765G processor and is only capable of connecting to sub-6GHz 5G networks.

RAM will be available in either 4GB or 6GB options, while storage is toned down to 128GB, although this can be expanded with up to 1TB of microSD memory.

It also comes with a triple-camera system but trades the 108MP wide lens on the Edge+ for a 64MP lens.

The battery is also smaller than on the Edge+, with a 4,500mAh pack that supports 15W wired charging.

Pricing and availability

The new smartphones will be available in the US, Canada, Europe, UAE, and Saudi Arabia starting from 14 May.

The Edge will also be rolled out to select markets in Latin America and Asia Pacific.

The Edge+ will retail for $999 (R18,880) in the US, while the Edge will be priced at €699 (R14,295) in Europe.

Below are tables and pictures showing the specifications and designs of the Motorola Edge+ and Edge smartphones.

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge+ Display 6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate OS Android 10 Processor Snapdragon 865 octa-core RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Main Camera 108MP + 16MP + 8MP Front Camera 25MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular Sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G SIM Nano-SIM Biometrics On-screen fingerprint reader Battery 5,000mAh Dimensions 161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6mm (203g)

Motorola Edge