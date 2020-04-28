Take a look inside the iPhone SE 2020

An iFixit teardown of the iPhone SE 2020 shows that many of the internal components are the same as those found in the iPhone 8.

“We’re pretty thrilled that Apple Frankensteined this phone together with parts from previous models,” said iFixit.

“Replacement parts should be easier to find—and re-using the existing manufacturing lines produces less waste overall.”

Notably, however, the iPhone SE 2020 is powered by Apple’s latest chipset, the A13 Bionic, which boosts the performance of these older components.

Borrowed components

iFixit found that the iPhone SE’s image sensor is most likely an iPhone 8 sensor, albeit one that benefits from the A13 Bionic chipset’s image processing capabilities.

Additionally, the home button – which includes a Touch ID sensor – hails from the iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE 2020 uses the same 1,821mAh battery, too, but due to the iPhone SE 2020 having a new connector, batteries cannot be swapped out between the new iPhone SE and the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone SE displays are also interchangeable, said iFixit, as are the smartphones’ taptic engines and primary speakers.

Features borrowed from modern iPhone range include Gigabit-class LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

iFixit gave the iPhone SE 2020 a 6/10 repairability rating.

Its biggest criticism was that the fragile glass back of the smartphone is difficult to repair, while the IP67 seal on the smartphone also complicates matters.

It added that users will need up to four different screwdriver types for many repairs.

Pricing, images and specifications

The iPhone SE is available in white, black, or red at the following prices in the US:

64GB – $399

128GB – $449

256GB – $549

It is unclear when the smartphone will be available in South Africa.

Images and specifications of the iPhone SE 2020 are below. The images are courtesy of iFixit‘s teardown of the new iPhone SE.