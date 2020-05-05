AMD smartphone GPU smashes Qualcomm in benchmarks – Report

AMD’s upcoming RDNA mobile graphics for smartphones has posted impressive performance in benchmarks, according to a report from Notebookcheck.

Notebookcheck cited a post on South Korean tech forum Clien, which claimed GFXbench tests showed the AMD-Exynos GPU “crushing” Qualcomm’s Adreno 650, the premium GPU currently used in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

That chip powers Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S20 smartphones being sold in the US and Canada.

In June 2019, Samsung announced a partnership with AMD which would see the world’s leading smartphone manufacturer employ RDNA architecture in its own future Exynos SoCs.

The company revealed it expected the AMD-powered Exynos chips to launch somewhere in 2021.

Benchmarks results

According to the post, the new GPU managed 181.1fps in Manhattan 3.1, 58fps in Aztec High, and 138.25fps in Aztec Normal.

By comparison, the Adreno 650 achieved 123fps in Manhattan 3.1, 20fps in Aztec High and 53.5fps in Aztec Normal.

This means the AMD-Exynos SoC showed frame rate increases of around one-and-a-half to three times that of the Adreno 650.

It should be noted that these benchmarks are not confirmed and that the thread author has since removed the post.

The table below shows a comparison of the frame rates measured in the benchmarks of the GPUs.