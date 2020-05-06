Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone leaked

XDA-Developers has published leaked information and images of Lenovo’s upcoming Legion gaming smartphone.

Lenovo has said that the smartphone will use the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is the most powerful chip available for smartphones.

Lenovo has also teased that the Legion smartphone will be capable of 90W fast charging.

According to the report, this will allow the smartphone’s battery to be charged to 100% in just 30 minutes.

This battery will reportedly be 5,000mAh in size, which is very large for a premium smartphone.

Another teaser includes a render which suggests the smartphone will have a notch-less display as well as a second USB Type-C port on the side of the phone.

This would allow users to charge their phone easily while holding the device horizontally – a useful addition for a gaming phone.

Leaked specifications

Beyond these teasers, leaks have also given insight into what the Legion smartphone may offer.

A source provided XDA-Developers with a list of alleged specifications for the smartphone.

According to these specifications, the Legion will reportedly offer a 144Hz display that operates at 2,340 x 1,080 resolution.

The leaks claim it will run its own ZUI 12 software over Android 10 which is expected to be called Legion OS.

The Legion’s camera systems will reportedly comprise a dual-lens rear camera – including a 64MP primary lens and a 16MP wide-angle lens – and a single, 20MP front camera.

This front camera would use a pop-up system that pops up from the side of the phone rather than the top.

Images and leaked specifications of the Lenovo Legion smartphone are shown below.

Lenovo Legion

Lenovo Legion Display 2,340 x 1,080, 144Hz OS Android 10 with ZUI 12 customisations Processor Snapdragon 865 Storage UFS 3.0 Main Camera 64MP + 16MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 5,000mAh, 90W USB Type-C fast charge

Images

Images courtesy of XDA-Developers