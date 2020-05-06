Huawei P40 Lite launching in South Africa – Pricing and details

Huawei has announced it will launch its new P40 Lite smartphone in South Africa this month.

The smartphone is set to launch before Huawei’s P40 flagship models, the P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+, which were revealed in March 2020.

Huawei South Africa CTO Akhram Mohamed previously told MyBroadband the P40 range would launch in South Africa after the economy begins to recover from the effects of the national lockdown.

Huawei’s P40 Lite smartphone is set to launch this month, though, with Huawei South Africa to confirm an exact date.

“The P40 lite will be available later this month from the Huawei Store and all mobile operators,” the company said.

Contract prices

While Huawei has not yet announced prepaid pricing for the P40 Lite, the device is available to purchase from Telkom on a FreeMe contract.

The P40 Lite FreeMe deals from Telkom include a free 20,000mAh Huawei power bank.

Telkom’s FreeMe contract deals for the Huawei P40 Lite are listed in the table below.

Huawei P40 Lite – Telkom FreeMe Deals Contract Price pm Telkom FreeMe 1.5GB R399 Telkom FreeMe 3GB R449 Telkom FreeMe 6GB R549 Telkom FreeMe 11.5GB R649 Telkom FreeMe 28GB R949

Hardware

The Huawei P40 Lite is a mid-range version of the company’s flagship P40, delivering high-end hardware and features at an affordable price.

“The Huawei P40 Lite is more elegant, more powerful, more sophisticated and more robust than its predecessors, and has been specifically engineered to offer an unparalleled entertainment experience,” Huawei said.

The smartphone boasts an almost bezel-less 6.4-inch FHD+ FullView display that has a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio.

Like its flagship counterparts, the P40 Lite has an impressive camera system, comprising four lenses, one of which is a 48MP high-resolution lens.

Huawei said that superior low-lighting and night photography is offered by both the front and rear camera systems, with its Super Night Mode 2.0 feature adjusting brightness and reducing noise in low-light photos.

The P40 Lite is then powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset, which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Other impressive features include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 4,200mAh battery.

HMS and popularity in South Africa

One of the biggest differences between the P40 Lite and the previous-generation P30 Lite is the use of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) on Android 10 instead of the GMS ecosystem.

This means that Google services will not run natively on the smartphone. Instead, the device will sport integration with Huawei’s ecosystem – including its AppGallery app store and Huawei cloud services.

Huawei has stated it will support customers who purchase HMS-powered smartphones with migrating to the new ecosystem, and it has partnered with a number of local companies to include support for their applications on its app store.

The P40 Lite still runs Android, however, which means that third-party APKs and app stores can easily be loaded onto the device.

Specifications and images of the Huawei P40 Lite are below.

Huawei P40 Lite

Huawei P40 Lite OS Android 10.0 Display 6.4-inch 2,310 x 1,080 IPS LCD Processor HiSilicon Kirin 810 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 16MP Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Biometrics In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Network LTE Battery 4,200mAh

Now read: MTN reopens all stores in South Africa