New Apple iPhone SE – South African pricing

iStore South Africa has revealed its pre-order pricing for the new Apple iPhone SE.

The company has listed the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB iPhone SE models for pre-order on its website, although it does not state when the new smartphone will begin shipping to South Africans.

Prices for the 2020 version of the Apple iPhone SE range from R9,999 for the 64GB version to R14,999 for the 256GB model.

The smartphones are available to pre-order in three colours – white, red, and black.

Below is the pre-order pricing listed by iStore South Africa for the new Apple iPhone SE.

Device Pre-Order Price Apple iPhone SE 64GB R9,999 Apple iPhone SE 128GB R12,499 Apple iPhone SE 256GB R14,499

iPhone SE 2020

Apple unveiled the new iPhone SE in April 2020, stating that the device combines affordability with the power of its latest A13 Bionic chipset.

“The iPhone SE packs our most powerful chip into our most popular size at our most affordable price,” said Apple. “It’s just what you have been waiting for.”

The new iPhone SE features a glass and aluminium body with a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display that supports Haptic Touch.

It also features a physical home button at the bottom of the device and includes a selection of hardware that delivers a significant improvement over the previous-generation iPhone SE.

This hardware provides up to 256GB of storage, iOS 13, a single 12MP camera on the rear which can shoot 4K video, Wi-Fi 6 and LTE connectivity, eSIM functionality, and an IP67 rating.

Wireless charging is also supported by the new SE, along with 18W fast charging via a charging cable.

The full specifications of the new Apple iPhone SE are listed below.