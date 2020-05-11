New iPhone 12 Pro details leaked

The iPhone 12 Pro smartphones will sport a 120Hz ProMotion display, according to leaks by analyst Max Weinbach which were reported in an EverythingApplePro video.

Weinbach claimed the upcoming smartphones will switch between 60Hz and 120Hz modes depending on which makes more sense contextually.

When it makes sense to conserve battery, 60Hz mode will be used, and 120Hz will be used for situations where a higher refresh rate offers significant functional benefits.

This feature is comparable to similar functionality used by the iPad Pro, and it reportedly requires a bigger battery than the iPhone has traditionally offered.

This is why, according to Weinbach, Apple is set to increase these smartphones’ battery sizes.

The new batteries will reportedly be larger than the initially-reported 4,400mAh in the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Photographic improvements

The video also claims that Apple will be improving the photographic capabilities of its upcoming iPhone 12 Pro range.

The smartphones are expected to offer improved low-light photography, including Smart HDR, autofocus, and image stabilisation improvements.

The video also claims that the iPhone 12 Pro range will offer improved telephoto zoom – from 2x to 3x – and improved digital zoom.

FaceID improvements should also be expected, claimed Weinbach – including a wider angle of view so that you can unlock your iPhone 12 more easily.

Previous leaks

Analyst Jon Prosser previously claimed that there will be four iPhone 12 smartphones – including a smaller 5.4-inch device.

The other iPhone 12 will reportedly have a 6.1-inch display, while the two iPhone 12 smartphones will have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively.

According to Prosser, the iPhone 12 Pro models will have a triple-lens rear camera system, while the other iPhone 12 models will have two lenses.

All of the phones are expected to include an upgraded Apple A14 chip so that they can better process AI and AR tasks. They will all also support 5G.

While the two iPhone 12 smartphones will reportedly have an aluminium body, the iPhone 12 Pro will reportedly use stainless steel instead.