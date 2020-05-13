Huawei P40 Lite vs Apple iPhone SE – The best affordable flagship

Apple recently launched its new iPhone SE 2020, which followed shortly after the launch of Huawei’s new P40 flagship smartphone series.

These major manufacturers both offer a range of high-end, premium smartphones with a price tag to match their powerful hardware.

In addition to their premium handsets, however, Apple and Huawei also offer less expensive, flagship-like smartphones which share a number of features with their high-end counterparts.

Apple’s iPhone SE 2020 is significantly cheaper than other modern iPhones, and the same is true for the new Huawei P40 Lite.

Both of these smaller, more affordable smartphones are available in South Africa at the following prices:

Huawei P40 Lite 128GB – R6,499

Apple iPhone SE 64GB – R9,999

Apple iPhone SE 128GB – R12,499

Apple iPhone SE 256GB – R14,499

We compared the hardware, software, and features of these two smartphones to determine which offers the best value.

The Huawei P40 Lite boasts an almost bezel-less 6.4-inch FHD+ FullView display that has a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio.

This is similar to the design of the P40, although the P40 Lite has a fingerprint sensor on the side of its chassis instead of underneath its display.

Apple’s iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch 1,334 x 750 LCD display and shares many elements of its design with older iPhones, including a physical Home button below the display that houses the device’s TouchID fingerprint sensor.

The new Apple iPhone SE makes up for its smaller display by packing some powerful hardware, however.

Apple has included its A13 Bionic chipset in its iPhone SE, which is the same chip used in its flagship smartphones.

Huawei’s P40 Lite uses the HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor, and packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Apple’s new iPhone SE offers up to 256GB of internal storage, while the company does not reveal how much RAM its smartphones have.

One area where Huawei holds the edge is the P40 Lite’s camera system, which comprises a quad-lens array on the rear of the smartphone.

This includes a 48MP high-resolution lens and a number of other sensors to support varied shooting situations, while Apple’s iPhone SE 2020 sports a single 12MP rear camera.

Software

Huawei’s P40 Lite is built on Android with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), while the iPhone SE runs iOS.

These operating systems are different, which means that not only are user experiences different, but hardware comparisons are not straightforward – as each OS uses hardware differently.

When deciding between the Huawei P40 Lite and iPhone SE 2020, however, one of the most important factors that users will ultimately consider is the price-to-performance ratio.

The specifications of the Huawei P40 Lite and Apple iPhone SE are detaield below.

Huawei P40 Lite vs Apple iPhone SE

Specifications New iPhone SE Huawei P40 Lite Display 4.7-inch 1,334 x 750 LCD 6.4-inch 2,310 x 1,080 IPS LCD OS iOS 13 Android 10.0 Processor A13 Bionic HiSilicon Kirin 810 RAM Not Stated 6GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB 128GB, Nano Memory Card Main Camera 12MP 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 7MP 16MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Lightning Port 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C Cellular LTE LTE SIM Nano SIM + eSIM Nano SIM Biometrics TouchID Fingerprint Sensor Battery *Lasts the same as an iPhone 8 4,200mAh Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (148g) 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm (183g)

Huawei P40 Lite

Apple iPhone SE

Now read: New iPhone 12 Pro details leaked