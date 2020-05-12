The iPhone 11 dominates the smartphone market

The iPhone 11 was the best-selling smartphone in the world for Q1 of 2020, according to research by Canalys.

According to the research firm, over 18 million iPhone 11 units were sold during the first quarter of this year, meaning it sold over double the number of units as its nearest competitor, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8/8T.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11 Pro sold the 6th and 10th most units respectively – meaning that the iPhone 11 range had three of the top 10 selling smartphones in the first quarter of the year.

According to Canalys, these three smartphones accounted for 10% of global smartphone sales market share.

The best-selling Android smartphones after the Redmi Note 8 were Samsung’s Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A10s smartphones.

The other Samsung smartphones in the top ten were the Galaxy A20s and the A01.

Xiaomi had the final two entrants into the top 10 – the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Redmi 8A.

This shows that Apple is comfortably leading its closest competitors in the flagship smartphone market.

While the iPhone 11 sold over 18 million units, the 10th-placed smartphone (the iPhone 11 Pro) sold just over 3 million units.

Given the fact that the S20 range must all have sold fewer units than this, it shows how large the gap was in the Q1 premium smartphone market.

The iPhone 11’s performance is particularly impressive given that the world has been in lockdown, and it is expected to continue to sell well as countries lessen their restrictions on global markets.

iPhone 12 leaks

As the iPhone 11 dominates the global market, Apple is already preparing to announce its iPhone 12 range later this year.

According to leaks, the iPhone 12 Pro smartphones will sport a 120Hz ProMotion display that will switch between 60Hz and 120Hz modes depending on which makes more sense contextually.

It is also expected to use a battery which is larger than 4,400mAh, and an improved camera system.

Apple is also expected to launch a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 as part of this range.

