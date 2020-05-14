Samsung to launch cheaper Galaxy Fold Lite – Report

Leaker Max Weinbach has released rumoured information about an upcoming cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite.

According to Weinbach, this smartphone will not support 5G but will use the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip.

The smartphone will reportedly offer 256GB of storage and will use a mixture of parts that came out from 2018 to 2020 to save money on costs.

He also explained that the display would not use the ultra-thin glass present on the original Galaxy Fold and its outer display will be smaller – more like the Z Flip than the original Fold.

The smartphone would reportedly be built out of aluminium, as well as glass on the outside.

“I would also like to say, this is more rumour than leak. I believe it’s real but I’d still say rumour,” added Weinbach.

Pricing and availability

According to Weinbach, the Galaxy Fold Lite would cost $1,099 – Nearly half the price of the original Galaxy Fold.

It will be available internationally, Weinbach added.

Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young claimed that the smartphone will be called the Galaxy Fold Special Edition rather than the Galaxy Fold Lite.

He also said that it will be launched in July, and quoted the same $1,099 price in a tweet he has since deleted.

Young also claimed in this tweet that quantities will be limited to about 55,000 worldwide, and the handset will look “just like the Galaxy Fold 1.”

Samsung’s foldable smartphones

The original Galaxy Fold suffered significant problems with its display design, which resulted in the foldable smartphone being delayed for months.

However, after its official September launch, Samsung reported that it had sold a million Galaxy Fold units by the end of the year.

Samsung has already launched a second foldable smartphone – the Galaxy Z Flip – which uses a clamshell folding technique rather than the one used by the Galaxy Fold.

Its global pricing – $1,380 – is positioned about halfway between the rumoured Galaxy Fold Lite and the original Galaxy Fold.

Samsung is also rumoured to be working on a Galaxy Fold 2, and these rumours suggest it may be released in August.