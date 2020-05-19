Apple plans price cuts for new iPhone SE – Report

Apple could be planning to cut the price of its iPhone SE 2020 in a bid to drive sales and take market share back from Android, AppleInsider reports.

The report cited a semiconductor research note by analyst Harsh Kumar which said that Apple seems to be cutting down its margins on the new iPhone SE to improve adoption of the device.

Apple’s new iPhone SE has a 54% component cost margin, the report stated, which is among the highest of its recent iPhone devices.

This means that Apple is able to cut the price of its new affordable iPhone to improve its market share and sales.

The research note also said that Apple is considering moving production at least partially to a region outside of China, reducing its exposure to the ongoing trade conflict between China and the United States.

Apple is reportedly discussing an investment in production infrastructure in India.

Affordable iPhone

Apple’s 2020 iPhone SE is positioned as an affordable entry in the latest iPhone range, offering powerful hardware in a smaller chassis reminiscent of older iPhone models.

It sports a glass and aluminium body with a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display that supports Haptic Touch, as well as a physical home button at the bottom of the device.

The device provides up to 256GB of storage, iOS 13, a single 12MP camera on the rear which can shoot 4K video, Wi-Fi 6 and LTE connectivity, eSIM functionality, and an IP67 rating.

Wireless charging is also supported by the new SE, along with 18W fast charging via a charging cable.

Currently, the Apple iPhone SE is priced from R9,999 in South Africa. Full local pricing is detailed below.

Device Pre-Order Price Apple iPhone SE 64GB R9,999 Apple iPhone SE 128GB R12,499 Apple iPhone SE 256GB R14,499

While Apple is reportedly considering iPhone SE price cuts in international markets, it is unclear whether these potential reductions would affect South African pricing.

Additionally, any price reductions may be negated by the weak value of the South African rand against the US dollar.