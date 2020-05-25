Galaxy Note 20 design leaked – Photos

Mobile accessory design company Pigtou has posted leaked renders which claim to show what the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ smartphones could look like.

The company collaborated with tech insiders xLeaks7 and OnLeaks to construct renders of the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series, based on leaked CAD drawings.

According to information from these drawings, the Note 20+ will boast a massive 6.9-inch display – the same size found on the S20 Ultra – while the Note 20 will sport a 6.7-inch screen – which is the same size as the S20+.

The Note 20 will reportedly measure 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5 mm, making it slightly thicker than the Note 10 and Note 10+, while the Note 20+ will be longer and wider than the standard model but slightly thinner, with dimensions of 165 x 77.2 x 7.6 mm.

The report stated the Galaxy Note 20+ will have a curved screen, while the Note 20’s display design appeared to be “almost flat”.

The S-Pen holder has been moved to the left on both smartphones, while the bottom-firing speaker and USB-C port remain in the same place.

Although exact details on camera specifications were not available, the report said both models will feature at least one or more of the sensors implemented on the S20 Ultra, with a periscope lens included in the Galaxy Note 20+.

The camera bump appears similar in size to that of the S20 Ultra, with circular rings added around the three main cameras.

120Hz LTPO display

A previous leak from Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young claimed the Note 20+ will be the first Samsung smartphone to come with a 120Hz OLED display .

It will employ an LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) backpanel to deliver better energy efficiency and support for variable refresh rate switching, which will allow dynamic adjustment of the refresh rate to improve power consumption.

The Note 20+ display will reportedly come with a 3,040 x 1,440 resolution and 497 PPI, and Young also claimed the standard Note 20 will feature a 6.42-inch display with a 2,345 x 1,084 resolution.

Young said users should not expect an Ultra model this year, but claimed Samsung will launch the Galaxy Fold 2 alongside the new Note range.

The Fold 2 will come with a 7.59-inch 2,213 x 1,689 LPTO display, which also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Below are renders of the Note 20 and Note 20+ from Pigtou, OnLeaks, and xLeaks7.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+

Samsung Galaxy Note 20