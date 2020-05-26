New Motorola Razr 2 launching this year – Report

Motorola could reveal the second generation of its Razr foldable smartphone in September, according to Lenovo South Africa general manager Thibault Dousson.

Lenovo bought the mobile manufacturer back in October 2014 and has primarily focussed the Motorola smartphone line-up on the mid-range market.

It made a daring entry into the relatively untested territory of foldable smartphones with the release of the new Motorola Razr in February 2020.

While initial demand for the Razr was high, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip has proven to be a major rival, selling almost 400,000 units by the end of March, less than two months after its release.

Meanwhile, Motorola started offering the Razr on a 2-for-1 sale, which analysts have claimed indicates its sales are not performing well.

September reveal

The possible release date of the Razr 2 was revealed by Dousson in an interview with Brendon Petersen in a Reframed Tech podcast on 19 May.

“There’s a new iteration coming up. There’s one in September I think, coming up,” Dousson said regarding the second-generation version of the smartphone.

Dousson did not clarify whether this would be the announcement or launch date.

While it may be surprising that Motorola would reveal the Razr 2 only eight months after the first foldable Razr went on sale, it should be noted the original was only announced three months prior to that release.

Razr reception

The new Razr proved to be a hit among reviewers for its sleek design reminiscent of the original 2006, but many pointed out it lacks the type of specifications found in most flagship smartphones today.

It featured a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, with a single 16MP rear camera and 5MP front sensor.

It was priced at $1,499 at launch, which was more expensive than the premium Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, both of which feature superior components.

The Galaxy Z Flip was also launched at over $100 cheaper than the Razr and boasts a faster processor, more RAM, and larger internal storage.

More powerful specifications

Motorola is set to address this with the Razr 2, according to a source who spoke to XDA Developers. The source claimed the Razr 2 will get sub-6GHz 5G capability, in addition to several other significant hardware upgrades.

It will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 mobile processor with a Snapdragon X52 5G modem.

In addition, the new Razr’s memory will reportedly be increased to 8GB RAM, internal storage will be doubled to 256GB and a larger 2,845mAh battery will be employed.

The rear camera will be upgraded to Samsung’s 48MP ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor, and the front camera will be bumped to a 20MP lens.

Motorola is expected to use the same 6.2-inch Flex View and 2.7-inch Quick View displays from the current Razr.

The smartphone is supposedly being developed for an initial launch in North America and China, but it remains to be seen if this rollout will be expanded to other countries at a later stage.