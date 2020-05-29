Huawei P40 launch in South Africa – Live blog

Livestream

Live Blog

14:40 – That’s it for the Huawei P40 South African Unleashing. Thanks for joining us.

14:38 – The Huawei P40 series will be available on the Huawei e-commerce store from the 30 or 31 May 2020.

14:37 – Minnie wraps things up, and reminds viewers to stay tuned to answer three questions to stand a chance to win a Huawei Mate XS foldable.

14:35 – Back to Minnie, who explains the AppGallery will be giving away great prizes in the coming weeks.

14:33 – AppGallery has more than 4 million monthly active users, Mohamed says.

14:32 – He says the Huawei AppGallery is now the third largest mobile app store in the world.

14:31 – Mohamed says although the company has become the second largest smartphone manufacturer, it knows what it is like to be the underdog.

14:30 – Huawei South Africa CTO Akhram Mohamed says the P40 demonstrates what happens when great technology is combined with great people.

14:29 – Cell C Chief Commercial Officer Simo Mkhize says Huawei’s meeting functionality takes video calls to the next level.

14:28 – Executive of Sales and Distribution at MTN Nico Jacobs also congratulates Huawei and thanks the company for working with the operator on building its network.

14:26 – Jorge Mendes, Vodacom Chief Officer of Consumer Business, describes its partnership with Huawei as fantastic. He congratulates Huawei on its launch of the P40.

14:25 – Kumalo says they have a massive number of customers who use Huawei phones.

14:23 – Sibusiso Kumalo, head of brand marketing from Capitec says the first 1000 Huawei P40 buyers will each get R800 in a Capitec account.

14:21 – He shows off the details of the Huawei P40’s photos when zoomed in.

14:21 – Musician Nasty C says the P40 has “crazy” slow mo shooting capability – 7,680 frames per second.

14:20 – Tlale shows how easy it is to sync with the Huawei MatePad.

14:18 – Fashion designer David Tlale explains how the phone is great for fashion enthusiasts.

14:17 – We see a montage of various South African celebrities. Booby van Jaarsveld says those who don’t get the P40, are gonna miss out.

14:16 – Anyone who orders a Huawei P40 or P40 Pro from the Huawei Online Store will get a Huawei P40 Lite free, Minnie says.

14:14 – He says he will be taking the Huawei P40 along for his shoots.

14:13 – Barber says with its big sensor it’s no wonder it was rated the best camera phone at the TIPA awards.

14:12 – We go now to Martin Barber, a photographer from PSSA, who calls the Huawei P40 a “camera with a phone in it”.

14:11 – Brendan says the Huawei P40 is amazing.

14:10 – He explains how the Huawei P40’s AI Golden Snap takes out people in the background.

14:10 – Brendan shows off some of the photos he has taken with the Huawei P40’s powerful 108MP camera.

14:09 – Tech reviewer Brendan Petersen says one of his favourite features is Huawei’s MeeTime.

14:07 – We return to Minnie, who details how the give-aways work.

14:06 – He illustrates how the feature works well for selfie videos.

14:05 – NaakMusiq says his favourite feature is the low-light capability of the P40.

14:04 – He explains how Huawei’s Audio Zoom amplifies sound from particular subjects in a video.

14:03 – DJ Tira describes shooting one of his latest music videos with the Huawei P40.

14:01 – Minnie Dlamini Jones says lots of P40s will be given away during the event.

14:00 – Cindy Mahlangu, Nay Maps, and Rowlene get things underway with an introductory video.

Welcome to the live blog for the launch of the Huawei P40 Series in South Africa.

The company is officially bringing a 5G-capable smartphone to the South African market for the first time.

We’ll be keeping you posted on everything happening at Huawei’s Unleashing Event today.

