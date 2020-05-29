Huawei P40 launched in South Africa – Pricing and details

Huawei has launched its new P40 and P40 Pro high-end smartphones in South Africa.

During a live stream hosted on Friday 29 May 2020, Huawei South Africa announced that its new flagship smartphones would be available locally from Monday 1 June.

The smartphone will be available from all mobile operators and the official Huawei Store.

During the launch, Huawei also announced a number of new P40 series ambassadors – including rapper Nasty C, TV personality Thando Thabethe, Nay Maps, former Miss South Africa Tamryn Green, and fashion designer David Tlale. These celebs

“The HUAWEI P40 Series represents Huawei’s vision of the future of mobile imaging technology,” the company said.

“It is a comprehensive upgrade from the previous generation, embodying all conceptual innovations realised by Huawei.”

“These devices are a testament to the fact that Huawei is unafraid to break the rules and to exceed expectations, and it does all of that in style,” the company said.

The local prices of the Huawei P40 devices available in South Africa are listed below:

Huawei P40 – R16,999

Huawei P40 Pro – R20,999

The king of smartphones

Huawei has labelled its P40 Series as the “king of smartphones” due to its cutting-edge camera system, powerful internal hardware, and stylish modern design.

Both the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are powered by the Kirin 990 chipset, which is built on a cutting-edge 7nm architecture and includes support for powerful features such as GPU Turbo and on-chip AI processing.

The P40 boasts Leica triple-camera system with a telephoto, wide-angle, and ultra-wide-angle lens, and the P40 Pro sports four lenses on its camera array and includes a time-of-flight depth sensor for improved bokeh effects.

This new range of smartphones will run Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) instead of Google Mobile Services (GMS) on the Android 10 operating system.

The biggest change consumers will notice with HMS is that they will not be asked to log in to their Google account on startup. Instead, they will log in to their Huawei account, which will provide a similar underlying layer of functionality across the device.

Huawei also recently launched its P40 Lite mid-range smartphone, which is available to purchase locally for R6,499.

The specifications of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are shown below.

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 OS Android 10.0 Display 6.1-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 32MP Rear Camera 50MP + 16MP + 8MP Biometrics In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Network LTE/5G Battery 3,800mAh

Huawei P40 Pro