Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ – Ultimate smartphone showdown

Huawei recently launched its P40 series smartphones in South Africa, bringing a new generation of high-end flagship smartphones to local users.

Like the previous-generation P30 series, the Huawei P40 lineup boasts impressive camera systems, powerful hardware, and modern, stylish chassis designs.

Both the P40 and P40 Pro are now available in South Africa, with the P40 Pro being the highlight of the pair.

Huawei’s new P40 Pro has been labelled as the “king of smartphones” by the company due to its cutting-edge camera system, powerful internal hardware, and stylish modern design.

The smartphone will be up against Samsung’s recently-launched Galaxy S20+, which also boasts an improved camera system and better hardware than the previous-generation Galaxy S10.

The display technology on the P40 Pro is greatly improved from the previous generation, offering a new Quad-Curved Overflow design.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ also sports an enhanced screen that has a cutout notch for its front camera at the top.

Huawei’s P40 Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ boast screen refresh rates of 90Hz and 120Hz, respectively.

Camera

The P40 Pro sports four lenses on its camera array, including a time-of-flight depth sensor for improved bokeh effects.

This configuration allows the smartphone to support high-quality photos in any lighting environment, as well as 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ also boasts a quad-camera system with a 64MP main lens and a depth sensor.

According to DxOMark, the Huawei P40 Pro has the best smartphone camera in the world by a significant margin, beating the Galaxy S20+ by 10 points with a record score of 128.

The Huawei P40 Pro takes the top spot in terms of front camera quality, too, making it the clear winner in terms of overall picture quality.

Hardware and features

Both the Huawei P40 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20+ are powered by cutting-edge 7nm chipsets and boast 8GB of RAM.

When comparing the devices available in South Africa, the Huawei P40 Pro offers up to 256GB of internal storage, double the Galaxy S20+’s 128GB of storage.

This is despite both smartphones being priced at R20,999.

The Huawei P40 Pro also supports 5G connectivity, while the version of the Galaxy S20+ currently available in South Africa does not, making it the clear choice for consumers who need a fast, low-latency mobile connection.

Both smartphones have a single front-facing camera, large batteries, USB Type-C connectivity, and support for expandable storage via MicroSD.

One major difference between Huawei’s P40 Pro and other flagship Android smartphones on the market is its use of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) instead of Google Mobile Services (GMS).

This means that Google applications will not come pre-installed on the Huawei P40 Pro and some apps which require GMS integration may not function as expected.

Huawei has addressed this change through the complete overhaul of its HMS ecosystem, however, and has worked with local developers to ensure compatibility across a range of apps for its Huawei AppGallery store.

Huawei will also offer all P40 series smartphone buyers a free setup tutorial delivered via voice call to ensure that they are able to set up their device with every app and service they need.

The specifications and pricing of the Huawei P40 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20+ are detailed below.

Specifications

Specifications Huawei P40 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20+ Display 6,58-inch 2,640 x 1,200 OLED 90Hz 6.7-inch 3,200 x 1,440 OLED 120Hz OS EMUI 10 (Android 10) Android 10 Processor Kirin 990 5G Exynos 990 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 256GB 128GB Main Camera 50MP + 40MP + 12MP + TOF 64MP + 12MP + 12MP + 0.3MP Front Camera 32MP 10MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Cellular 5G LTE SIM Dual-SIM Dual-SIM Battery 4,200mAh 4,500mAh Dimensions 158.2 x 72.6 x 9 mm 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm Price R20,999 R20,999

Huawei P40 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20+