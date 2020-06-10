2 new Samsung foldable smartphones to launch in August – Report

A leak by Jon Prosser claims that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 20 range, as well as two foldable smartphones, at a Samsung Unpacked virtual event on 5 August.

The Samsung Unpacked event, which Prosser claimed would be held virtually, will reportedly include the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

These two foldable smartphones, as well as the Galaxy Note 20 range, will launch on 20 August, Prosser added.

However, another well-known leaker, Mark Gurman, cast doubt over the dates provided by Prosser in a reply to Prosser’s announcement, stating that Prosser “might want to double-check those dates”.

What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range is expected to comprise up to three smartphones – the Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

According to TomsGuide, these three smartphones are expected to use 120Hz displays, offer improved cameras, and support 5G.

The top smartphone in the range is expected to use a Snapdragon 865 processor, offer 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, use a triple-lens rear camera with a 108MP primary camera, and support 5G.

It is expected to offer a 6.87-inch, 3,096 x 1,444 display and sport a battery of up to 5,000 mAh.

Leaker Mark Weinbach said that, based on a variety of reports he has received, the Galaxy Fold 2 likely has an 8-inch display, a 108MP camera, an S-Pen stylus, and uses ultra-thin glass (UTG).

Weinbach added that the Galaxy Fold 2 will probably use a Snapdragon 865 processor and will support 5G.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is expected to be almost identical to the original Galaxy Z Flip except for its support of 5G.

Issues with Galaxy Fold

The first-generation Samsung Galaxy Fold suffered major technical issues when it was first rolled out.

Review units around the world suffered various problems – predominantly involving the smartphone’s display.

One reviewer tried to peel off what looked like a screen protector only to find that it broke the display.

Others reported issues pertaining to flickering displays, with some displays turning off completely.

This forced Samsung to delay the consumer release of the foldable smartphone for several months.

