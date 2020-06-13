The great extras you get when you buy the Huawei P40 Lite

The Huawei P40 Lite is the most affordable of the new P40 series of smartphones, and it offers premium features without breaking the bank.

These include a quad-lens rear camera system, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

Huawei’s powerful HiSilicon Kirin 810 chipset powers the smartphone, and it runs the EMUI 10 operating system.

This operating system is built on Android and is powered by Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).

This gives users access to Huawei’s AppGallery app store, allowing them to download various local and international apps.

We’ve listed some of the great value-adds buyers will receive when they buy the new Huawei P40 Lite below.

Huawei’s unboxing service

To assist in the smooth transition to HMS, Huawei offers a comprehensive unboxing service.

This involves Huawei’s experts helping you set up your Huawei device, including assistance with the following:

Huawei ID Registration – A Huawei ID allows you to access the full breadth of what Huawei Mobile Services has to offer – including Huawei Cloud and Huawei AppGallery.

– A Huawei ID allows you to access the full breadth of what Huawei Mobile Services has to offer – including Huawei Cloud and Huawei AppGallery. Huawei Cloud Services – Huawei Cloud is the company’s service which allows you to store your personal data securely on the cloud.

– Huawei Cloud is the company’s service which allows you to store your personal data securely on the cloud. App Installation – Huawei’s team will help you install your top apps through Phone Clone and Huawei App Gallery.

– Huawei’s team will help you install your top apps through Phone Clone and Huawei App Gallery. Device Activation – Huawei can give you device activation tips regarding the transferal of data and the installation of apps.

Screen protect

Another cool benefit of the Huawei P40 Lite is that you receive 100 days of Screen Protection insurance for free.

This covers you from any accidental damage caused by dropping your phone or damaging it through other means.

To access this benefit, you will need to activate your Complimentary Screen Protect option within the first two weeks following your purchase.

Then, if you damage your screen, you can call 086 086 1111, choose the insurance option, and make your claim.

You will receive a claim number with which you can book your phone into the Huawei Service Centre; Huawei’s insurance team can alternatively arrange for the collection and delivery of the phone.

Door-to-door repairs

Another bonus you get when buying the Huawei P40 series is that if you should need your phone to be repaired, Huawei will organise the collection and delivery of your phone from and to your home.

This service is free and can be accessed by contacting Huawei’s customer service platform on 086 861 111, or by visiting this website.

Free pair of FreeBuds

Finally, if you purchase one of these phones, you can claim a pair of Huawei FreeBuds 3 for free.

This awesome value-add is valid until 7 July through Vodacom, or until 30 June from MTN, Cell C, and Telkom.

If your purchase falls into this timeframe, you can claim your FreeBuds 3 from this website until 14 July.