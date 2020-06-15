Microsoft Surface Duo to launch before Galaxy Fold 2 – Report

Microsoft is pushing to launch its dual-screen Surface Duo smartphone within the next two months, according to a report from Softpedia News.

The publication cited Microsoft leaker Zac Bowden, who said the company wants to start sales of the handset before Samsung unveils its second-generation Galaxy Fold.

Previous reports have suggested Samsung will be taking the wraps off that foldable on 5 August 2020, alongside its Note 20 smartphone lineup.

The Surface Duo will be Microsoft’s first Android-powered smartphone, after the company failed to get its own mobile OS Windows Phone off the ground.

Instead of foldable components like those on the Fold and Razr, the smartphone sports two 5.6-inch 1,800 x 1,350 displays which can be expanded into a single 8.3-inch screen.

It employs a 360-degree hinge which allows the user to fold the display towards the front to close it, or all the way to the back to effectively form an all-round display.

Rumoured specifications

While Microsoft has only confirmed the display details and OS version, Windows Central previously reported on what it claimed to be the official internal specifications of the Surface Duo.

The smartphone will supposedly be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB RAM, with storage options available in 64GB and 256GB.

The report further claimed it will feature a 3,460mAh battery which is capable of lasting for a full day’s use.

It will reportedly also feature a USB-C port for connectivity and fingerprint reader for biometric security,

According to the report, the Surface Duo’s camera system comprises a single 11MP camera which can be used for both front and rear photography, depending on how the smartphone is folded.

Windows 10X

According to Windows Central’s report, preinstalled apps on the Surface Duo will be able to make use of the dual-display system.

It will be up to third-party Android developers to optimise their applications to do the same.

Microsoft previously said it was working on an OS intended for optimal use on devices which have unconventional form-factors – including dual-screen systems – dubbed Windows 10X.

More recently, however, Microsoft Windows and Devices chief product officer Panos Panay announced the company has changed its strategy for the OS.

Panay said Windows 10X will now first be launched on single-screen devices, with a possible release on dual-screen systems in future.

Below are images of the Surface Duo smartphone as showcased by Microsoft.