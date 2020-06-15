iPhone 12 design leaked – Photos

Allegedly leaked images of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro moulds show a design that has been compared to the iPhone 4 due to its similar notch.

The leaked mould images, published by Twitter user @Jin_Store, show a relatively large notch as well as flat edges that are comparable to those on the iPad Pro.

Moulds like these are often seen leading up to the announcement of new iPhones and are usually based on leaked information.

They are created and produced by third-party iPhone case makers to assist with the creation of cases for upcoming phones.

The leaked images show moulds of all four rumoured Apple iPhones that are expected to launch in September – the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

These moulds of the iPhone 12 range are similar to previously leaked images – such as those published by Mac Otakara earlier this month.

However, unlike Mac Otakara’s images, the images published by @Jin_Store do not have the 3D camera system that has been rumoured to form part of the iPhone 12 range.

Rumoured iPhone 12 features

Several other leaks have shed more light on what is to be expected from the iPhone 12 smartphone range.

According to analyst Max Weinbach, the iPhone 12 Pro smartphones will have a 120Hz display that will switch between 60Hz and 120Hz modes depending on what makes sense at the time.

When it makes sense to conserve battery, 60Hz mode will be used, and 120Hz will be used for situations where a higher refresh rate offers significant functional benefits.

Apple is also expected to improve the photographic capabilities of the iPhone 12 Pro range, including improved low-light photography and better zoom.

Analyst Jon Prosser has claimed that all four of the upcoming iPhones will include an upgraded Apple A14 chip so that they can process AI and AR tasks more efficiently. They will all also support 5G.

While the two iPhone 12 smartphones will reportedly have an aluminium body, the iPhone 12 Pro will reportedly use stainless steel instead.

Images of the moulds published by @Jin_Store are below.