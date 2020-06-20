Huawei P40 Lite vs P30 Lite – Why you should upgrade

Huawei has launched its new P40 Series devices in South Africa, which include the attractively-priced P40 Lite.

Like the previous-generation P30 Lite, the Huawei P40 Lite boasts cutting-edge hardware and flagship-like features while remaining an affordable mid-range smartphone.

The P40 Lite boasts a number of significant improvements over the previous-generation P30 Lite, not least of which is the new smartphone’s improved camera system.

This makes the P40 Lite a great choice for P30 Lite smartphone owners looking to upgrade their smartphone.

Like the latest-generation P40 flagship smartphones, the P40 Lite includes greatly enhanced hardware compared to the previous year’s lineup.

This collection of powerful hardware is spearheaded by the HiSilicon Kirin 810 mobile chipset, which boasts a significant performance boost over previous mid-range chips.

While the Huawei P30 Lite has a 3,340mAh battery, the P40 Lite boasts a much larger battery capacity of 4,200mAh with support for fast charging.

The newer smartphone also includes 6GB of RAM over the previous generation’s 4GB, and it has a greatly-enhanced quad-camera system compared to the triple-camera system on previous devices.

The Huawei P40 Lite boasts an almost bezel-less 6.4-inch FHD+ FullView display that has a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio – a more modern design with a smaller notch than the older P30 Lite.

In addition to its updated hardware, the P40 Lite also brings some changes in terms of software and mobile ecosystem.

Huawei Mobile Services

The Huawei P40 Lite is one of the first smartphones in South Africa to come with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) as standard, instead of Google Mobile Services.

Conversely, the Huawei P30 Lite uses Google Mobile Services, which means it includes the Google Play Store and comes pre-installed with various Google apps.

This does not mean that you will be limited in your app choice, however, as the P40 Lite still uses the Android 10 operating system and has access to all of the tools that go along with it.

HMS also makes it easier for existing Huawei users to migrate to the P40 Lite, thanks to the use of Huawei ID with native applications and functionality.

AppGallery sports a range of applications, many of which have been integrated by local developers.

This includes everything from local banking apps to platforms such as DStv Now and Showmax.

The Huawei P40 Lite is available for R6,499 in South Africa.

The full specifications of the Huawei P40 Lite and P30 Lite are shown below.