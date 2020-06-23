4G iPhone 12 will be cheaper than the iPhone 11 – Report

Apple’s next iPhone lineup could include a model that will be cheaper than the entry-level iPhone 11, according to a report from Softpedia News.

The information came in a note to clients from Daniel Ives, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities.

The iPhone 12 series is expected to be the company’s first smartphone lineup to support 5G network connectivity, but Ives has claimed Apple will also release a 4G-only model in certain countries.

This variant will reportedly be aimed at regions that don’t have 5G networks available yet.

It will feature a 5.4-inch display and 128GB of storage, the latter of which will be the entry-level specification for the entire iPhone 12 range.

Ives did not specify exactly what the price of the iPhone 12 4G will be, but expects it to be less than the iPhone 11, which was priced at $699 in the US and R14,999.

While little is known about the pricing of the iPhone 12 on the whole, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed Apple will offset costs by no longer including wired headphones as part of the package.

This will allow it to price the 5G models similarly to the iPhone 11.

Ives further claimed the 5G models will have varying support for sub-6GHz and millimetre wave networks, depending on the supported bands in each location.

iPhone 12 designs leaks

Multiple reports released in recent months purport to show the iPhone 12’s design.

Twitter user @Jin_Store published moulds of all four rumoured iPhone 12 form-factors, showing a relatively large notch as well as flat edges that are similar to those on the iPad Pro.

Moulds like these are often seen leading up to the announcement of new iPhones and are usually based on leaked information.

They are created and produced by third-party iPhone case makers to assist with the creation of cases for upcoming phones.

Svetapple.sk also used current rumours on the design to create its own renders of the iPhone 12 Pro.

Images of the renders are below.