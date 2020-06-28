Huawei P40 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A51 – Pricing and specifications

Huawei recently launched the P40 Lite – an impressive and affordable new smartphone for the mid-range market.

It joins a wide variety of smartphones available between R5,000 and R8,000 in the South African market.

Samsung’s Galaxy A51 also falls into this price bracket and has proven popular in South Africa.

The P40 Lite boasts several features that make it a strong contender against these devices, however.

We compared the P40 Lite and Galaxy A51 to see how their components and features stack up.

The P40 Lite boasts a 6.4-inch 2,310 x 1,080 IPS LCD screen, while the A51 comes with a 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED display.

Both smartphones have punch-hole front cameras, with the P40 Lite’s placed at the top left part of the display, and the A51’s centred.

The frames and backs of both phones are made from plastic, and buyers of either device have three colours to choose from.

When it comes to performance, the Galaxy A51 boasts Samsung’s Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, which ranks 35th on Notebookcheck‘s list of benchmarked smartphone processors.

Huawei’s P40 Lite has a Kirin 810 octa-core processor, which is currently the 15th-fastest chip on the same list, and comparable to a number of previous-generation flagship processors.

It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the Galaxy A51 model sold in South Africa offers 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage.

Avid mobile gamers will appreciate the P40 Lite’s Mali-G52 MP6 GPU, which delivers twice as much performance as the Galaxy A51’s Mali-G72 MP3 in several benchmarks.

Camera, battery and pricing

Both the P40 Lite and A51 feature quad-camera setups on the rear and a single camera on the front.

The P40 Lite’s rear configuration sports 48MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth lenses compared to the A51’s 48MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 5MP depth lenses.

The A51’s rear camera is arranged in an L-shape in a rectangular housing, and the P40 Lite’s camera bump is a rounded square.

MyBroadband tested the camera on the P40 Lite and found it offers excellent photographic capabilities, with vivid colours, crisp detail and high contrast in numerous scenarios.

It features Huawei’s advanced AI photographic software, which enhances photo quality even further.

The P40 Lite boasts a 4,200mAh battery, slightly larger than the 4,000mAh cell in the A51.

However, GSMArena’s battery tests have shown a significant difference in real-life performance.

The Huawei P40 Lite managed 18 hours and 4 minutes of web browsing time and 15 hours and 58 minutes hours of video playback – substantially more than the A51‘s 13 hours and 21 minutes of web browsing time and 14 hours and 22 minutes of video playback.

Huawei’s larger battery will also charge faster than Samsung’s, thanks to its superior 40W SuperCharge capability.

A recent test by MyBroadband showed the P40 Lite can charge from zero to 100% in less than an hour, which is less than half the time a full charge of the A51 takes.

The Huawei P40 Lite currently retails for R6,499 on the Huawei online store, including a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds lite, and a 20,000mAh Huawei power bank.

Pricing and specifications

The Samsung A51 currently has a recommended retail price of R6,999, although most of the models available on Takealot sell for between R7,000 and R8,000.

Below are the specifications and images of the Huawei P40 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A51.

Huawei P40 Lite Samsung Galaxy A51 OS Android 10.0 Android 10.0 Display 6.4-inch 2,310 x 1,080 IPS LCD 6.5-inch 2,400 x 1,080 AMOLED Processor HiSilicon Kirin 810 Samsung Exynos 9611 RAM 6GB 4GB/6GB/8GB Storage 128GB, nano Memory Card 64GB/128GB, microSD card Front Camera 16MP 32MP Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint sensor In-display fingerprint reader Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Network LTE LTE Battery 4,200mAh 4,000mAh Dimensions 159.2 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm (183g) 158 x 73 x 7.9 mm (172g) Huawei P40 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A51