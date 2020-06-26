Good news for iPhone 12 launch date

Following previous reports that Apple’s next flagship smartphone line-up will be delayed, analysts now claim the release of the iPhone 12 will happen according to the company’s regular launch schedule.

Claims that the iPhone 12 would be delayed were fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on manufacturing and trade around the world.

With a large proportion of goods being produced in China, where the outbreak was first reported, supply chains were disrupted as factories in the country either scaled down their output or were completely closed.

The main manufacturer of Apple’s smartphones – Foxconn – also has several factories in China.

Various countries had also imposed limits on imports and exports, and with the number of commercial flights severely limited, freight capacity has been low.

9to5Mac now reports that analysts at Wedbush Securities believe Apple made significant strides in ramping up its production and will launch the iPhone 12 in its typical mid-late September timeframe.

First $2 trillion valuation

Wedbush anticipated the company’s growth will see Apple shares hitting $425 within 12 months.

It said Apple has strong potential to become the first company with a $2 trillion valuation, driven by “5G tailwinds” and momentum from its services business.

This is being viewed as an increasingly important revenue stream for the company, and Wedbush assigned a $600-billion to $650-billion valuation range to this part of the business.

According to the analysts’ Asia checks and supply chain contacts between 160 and 180 million iPhone units will be manufactured in 2020.

Models and pricing

As with the lead-up to most of Apple’s high-profile releases, numerous reports have surfaced around the details of the iPhone 12 in recent months.

These include claims that there will be four different models – a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

While the two iPhone 12 smartphones will reportedly have an aluminium body, the iPhone 12 Pro models will supposedly use stainless steel instead.

Analyst Jon Prosser has claimed that all four of the upcoming iPhones will include an upgraded Apple A14 chip so that they can process AI and AR tasks more efficiently.

While certain reports have said the entire series will boast 5G connectivity, Wedbush has also claimed that Apple will release a 4G-only iPhone 12 which could be more affordable than the iPhone 11.

PhoneArena was one of the first publications that published leak-based renders of the iPhone 12, which are shown below.

