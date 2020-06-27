Best Huawei P40 Lite contract deals in South Africa

27 June 2020

The Huawei P40 Lite offers South Africans flagship smartphone hardware and features at an affordable price.

This smartphone includes impressive photographic capabilities thanks to its quad-lens rear camera system, and it can shoot at an impressive resolution of 6,000 x 8,000.

It is also capable of great gaming performance, as we discovered when we tested PUBG Mobile on the smartphone.

The P40 Lite runs Android 10 and uses Huawei Mobile Services, and we found it very easy to install popular applications on the smartphone.

For a smartphone that offers a variety of powerful features and a flagship-like design, the Huawei P40 Lite is incredibly well-priced.

The Huawei P40 Lite is priced at R6,499 from the Huawei Store.

It also is available on an extensive range of contracts across South Africa’s four major mobile networks.

Prices range from R319 to R2,249 per month – meaning there is a contract for every user’s needs.

These contracts are detailed below.

Huawei P40 Lite contract deals

Huawei P40 Lite contracts in South Africa
MTN
Deal Data Minutes SMS Price
Made For Me Extra Small 500MB + 500MB 50 50 R349
Made For Me Small 1GB +1GB 100 100 R449
Made For Me Medium 1.5GB + 1.5GB 200 150 R549
Made For Me Large 2.5GB + 2.5GB 300 250 R699
Made For Me Extra Large 5.5GB + 5.5GB 500 400 R949
Sky 15GB + 15GB Unlimited Unlimited R1,249
Sky VIP 25GB + 25GB Unlimited Unlimited R1,749
Sky Black Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited R2,249
Vodacom
Deal Data Minutes SMS Price
uChoose Flexi 175 (online only) 20GB once-off R175 airtime R329
Smart XS+ 350MB, 20GB once-off 50 50 R349
Smart Data 1GB 1GB, 20GB once-off 75 25 R399
Smart S + 650MB, 20GB once-off 200 200 R449
Smart Data 2GB 2GB, 20GB once-off 150 25 R499
Smart Data 4GB 4GB, 20GB once-off 150 25 R599
Smart M + 900MB, 20GB once-off 400 400 R599
Red More Data 6GB 6GB, 20GB once-off 150 25 R719
Red Top Up Data 6GB 6GB, 20GB once-off 150 25 R769
Smart L + 1.2GB, 20GB once-off 600 600 R829
Red More Data 10GB 10GB, 20GB once-off 150 25 R1,019
Red Select + 4GB 800 Unlimited R1,019
Red Select Top Up + 4GB 800 Unlimited R1,119
Red Classic + 9GB 1200 Unlimited R1,319
RED More Data 25GB, 20GB once-off 150 25 R1,619
Red Premium + 20GB Unlimited Unlimited R1,719
Red VIP + 30GB Unlimited Unlimited R2,019
Red More Data 50GB 50GB, 20GB once-off 150 25 R2,019
Cell C
Deal Data Minutes (Any Network / On Network) SMS Price
Pinnacle 1GB TopUp 512MB + 512MB 30 + 30 500 R319
Pinnacle 2GB TopUp 1.5GB + 512MB, 20GB once-off 60 + 120 500 R399
Pinnacle 2GB 1.5GB + 512MB, 20GB once-off 60 + 120 500 R399
Pinnacle 8GB 5GB + 3GB, 20GB once-off 400 + 800 1,000 R959
Pinnacle 8GB TopUp 5GB + 3GB, 20GB once-off 400 + 800 1,000 R959
Pinnacle 15GB TopUp 10GB + 5GB, 30GB once-off 1,000 + 1,000 1,000 R1,099
Pinnacle 15GB 10GB + 5GB, 30GB once-off 1,000 + 1,000 1,000 R1,099
Telkom
Deal Data (General/WhatsApp/Streaming) Minutes (Any Network / On Network) SMS Price
FreeMe 800MB 500MB + 150MB + 150MB 15 + 500 50 R329
FreeMe 800MB TopUp 500MB + 150MB + 150MB 15 + 500 50 R329
FreeMe 1.5GB 1GB + 250MB + 250MB 25 + 500 100 R369
FreeMe 1.5GB TopUp 1GB + 250MB + 250MB 25 + 500 100 R369
FreeMe 3GB 2GB + 500MB + 500MB 50 + 1,000 200 R419
FreeMe 3GB TopUp 2GB + 500MB + 500MB 50 + 1,000 200 R419
FreeMe 6GB 4GB + 1GB + 1GB 100 + 1,000 400 R519
FreeMe 6GB TopUp 4GB + 1GB + 1GB 100 + 1,000 400 R519
FreeMe 11.5GB 7.5GB + 2GB + 2GB 200 + 1,000 800 R619
FreeMe 28GB 20GB + 4GB + 4GB 1,000 + 3,000 2,000 R919
FreeMe Unlimited 30GB FUP + 5GB + 5GB 3,000 + 3,000 3,000 R1,419

Now read: Huawei P40 Lite fast-charging tested – 0 to 100% in under 1 hour

