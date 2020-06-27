Best Huawei P40 Lite contract deals in South Africa

The Huawei P40 Lite offers South Africans flagship smartphone hardware and features at an affordable price.
This smartphone includes impressive photographic capabilities thanks to its quad-lens rear camera system, and it can shoot at an impressive resolution of 6,000 x 8,000.
It is also capable of great gaming performance, as we discovered when we tested PUBG Mobile on the smartphone.
The P40 Lite runs Android 10 and uses Huawei Mobile Services, and we found it very easy to install popular applications on the smartphone.
For a smartphone that offers a variety of powerful features and a flagship-like design, the Huawei P40 Lite is incredibly well-priced.
The Huawei P40 Lite is priced at R6,499 from the Huawei Store.
It also is available on an extensive range of contracts across South Africa’s four major mobile networks.
Prices range from R319 to R2,249 per month – meaning there is a contract for every user’s needs.
These contracts are detailed below.
Huawei P40 Lite contract deals
|Huawei P40 Lite contracts in South Africa
|MTN
|Deal
|Data
|Minutes
|SMS
|Price
|Made For Me Extra Small
|500MB + 500MB
|50
|50
|R349
|Made For Me Small
|1GB +1GB
|100
|100
|R449
|Made For Me Medium
|1.5GB + 1.5GB
|200
|150
|R549
|Made For Me Large
|2.5GB + 2.5GB
|300
|250
|R699
|Made For Me Extra Large
|5.5GB + 5.5GB
|500
|400
|R949
|Sky
|15GB + 15GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|R1,249
|Sky VIP
|25GB + 25GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|R1,749
|Sky Black
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|R2,249
|Vodacom
|Deal
|Data
|Minutes
|SMS
|Price
|uChoose Flexi 175 (online only)
|20GB once-off
|R175 airtime
|–
|R329
|Smart XS+
|350MB, 20GB once-off
|50
|50
|R349
|Smart Data 1GB
|1GB, 20GB once-off
|75
|25
|R399
|Smart S +
|650MB, 20GB once-off
|200
|200
|R449
|Smart Data 2GB
|2GB, 20GB once-off
|150
|25
|R499
|Smart Data 4GB
|4GB, 20GB once-off
|150
|25
|R599
|Smart M +
|900MB, 20GB once-off
|400
|400
|R599
|Red More Data 6GB
|6GB, 20GB once-off
|150
|25
|R719
|Red Top Up Data 6GB
|6GB, 20GB once-off
|150
|25
|R769
|Smart L +
|1.2GB, 20GB once-off
|600
|600
|R829
|Red More Data 10GB
|10GB, 20GB once-off
|150
|25
|R1,019
|Red Select +
|4GB
|800
|Unlimited
|R1,019
|Red Select Top Up +
|4GB
|800
|Unlimited
|R1,119
|Red Classic +
|9GB
|1200
|Unlimited
|R1,319
|RED More Data
|25GB, 20GB once-off
|150
|25
|R1,619
|Red Premium +
|20GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|R1,719
|Red VIP +
|30GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|R2,019
|Red More Data 50GB
|50GB, 20GB once-off
|150
|25
|R2,019
|Cell C
|Deal
|Data
|Minutes (Any Network / On Network)
|SMS
|Price
|Pinnacle 1GB TopUp
|512MB + 512MB
|30 + 30
|500
|R319
|Pinnacle 2GB TopUp
|1.5GB + 512MB, 20GB once-off
|60 + 120
|500
|R399
|Pinnacle 2GB
|1.5GB + 512MB, 20GB once-off
|60 + 120
|500
|R399
|Pinnacle 8GB
|5GB + 3GB, 20GB once-off
|400 + 800
|1,000
|R959
|Pinnacle 8GB TopUp
|5GB + 3GB, 20GB once-off
|400 + 800
|1,000
|R959
|Pinnacle 15GB TopUp
|10GB + 5GB, 30GB once-off
|1,000 + 1,000
|1,000
|R1,099
|Pinnacle 15GB
|10GB + 5GB, 30GB once-off
|1,000 + 1,000
|1,000
|R1,099
|Telkom
|Deal
|Data (General/WhatsApp/Streaming)
|Minutes (Any Network / On Network)
|SMS
|Price
|FreeMe 800MB
|500MB + 150MB + 150MB
|15 + 500
|50
|R329
|FreeMe 800MB TopUp
|500MB + 150MB + 150MB
|15 + 500
|50
|R329
|FreeMe 1.5GB
|1GB + 250MB + 250MB
|25 + 500
|100
|R369
|FreeMe 1.5GB TopUp
|1GB + 250MB + 250MB
|25 + 500
|100
|R369
|FreeMe 3GB
|2GB + 500MB + 500MB
|50 + 1,000
|200
|R419
|FreeMe 3GB TopUp
|2GB + 500MB + 500MB
|50 + 1,000
|200
|R419
|FreeMe 6GB
|4GB + 1GB + 1GB
|100 + 1,000
|400
|R519
|FreeMe 6GB TopUp
|4GB + 1GB + 1GB
|100 + 1,000
|400
|R519
|FreeMe 11.5GB
|7.5GB + 2GB + 2GB
|200 + 1,000
|800
|R619
|FreeMe 28GB
|20GB + 4GB + 4GB
|1,000 + 3,000
|2,000
|R919
|FreeMe Unlimited
|30GB FUP + 5GB + 5GB
|3,000 + 3,000
|3,000
|R1,419
