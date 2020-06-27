Best Huawei P40 Lite contract deals in South Africa

The Huawei P40 Lite offers South Africans flagship smartphone hardware and features at an affordable price.

This smartphone includes impressive photographic capabilities thanks to its quad-lens rear camera system, and it can shoot at an impressive resolution of 6,000 x 8,000.

It is also capable of great gaming performance, as we discovered when we tested PUBG Mobile on the smartphone.

The P40 Lite runs Android 10 and uses Huawei Mobile Services, and we found it very easy to install popular applications on the smartphone.

For a smartphone that offers a variety of powerful features and a flagship-like design, the Huawei P40 Lite is incredibly well-priced.

The Huawei P40 Lite is priced at R6,499 from the Huawei Store.

It also is available on an extensive range of contracts across South Africa’s four major mobile networks.

Prices range from R319 to R2,249 per month – meaning there is a contract for every user’s needs.

These contracts are detailed below.

Huawei P40 Lite contract deals