Apple’s next iPhones will not come with a charger in the box – Report

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will stop including a power adapter and EarPods with its iPhones – starting with the company’s 2020 iPhone range.

The recently-launched iPhone SE will also lose the power adapter it is currently being shipped with later this year, Kuo said.

Apple currently includes EarPods and a 5W USB-A adapter with the iPhone 11 and SE, while the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max include an 18W USB-C adapter.

The latter adapter was included for the first time last year due to customers complaining that the 5W adapter charged their phones too slowly.

Kuo said that the reason Apple is planning to ship its next-generation iPhones without these accessories is that it wants to offset the cost of adding 5G to its smartphones.

This is because smaller packaging would mean that more iPhones could be transported per shipment.

Kuo believes that by removing EarPods and a charging adapter from the upcoming iPhone 12 range, Apple will be able to sell its upcoming smartphones at similar prices to the current iPhone 11 range.

Additionally, this decision would presumably mean that more users need to buy EarPods and power adapters separately – another way Apple could increase its revenue.

Barclays published a similar prediction last week and said that Apple will still probably include a Lightning-to-USB-C cable as the only accessory in the box of the upcoming iPhones.

iPad news

Kuo also said that a 10.8-inch iPad will be arriving this year, while an 8.5-inch tablet is planned for the first half of 2021.

Barclays also said it had heard of a possible iPad Pro refresh later this year but had no further details to share.

According to Kuo, these iPads are set to ship with a new 20W fast charger that Apple is believed to be developing.

This more powerful charger will reportedly also be available as a standalone purchase for iPhone and older iPad users.

Kuo said that Apple will end production of its 5W and 18W power adapters later this year in favour of this new 20W charger.