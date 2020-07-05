Huawei P40 Pro vs P30 Pro – The major advancements

Huawei recently launched the Huawei P40 Pro in South Africa, its latest flagship smartphone, which offers impressive features and performance.

While the previous-generation P30 Pro was a great smartphone when it was launched, the P40 Pro offers significant benefits over its predecessor.

We’ve outlined some of the ways that the new Huawei P40 Pro is superior to the previous-generation P30 Pro.

Huawei smartphones have a reputation for having great cameras, and the P40 Pro continues this tradition.

The P40 Pro sports a quad-lens rear camera system, including a 50MP primary lens and a time-of-flight depth sensor for better bokeh effects.

This camera system boasts the highest score on the popular DXOMark smartphone rankings, significantly higher than that of the P30 Pro.

The P40 Pro’s front camera is also the highest-rated selfie camera on the DXOMark rankings.

Great performance and 5G Support

As is to be expected from the newer-generation device, the Huawei P40 Pro offers newer and more powerful components than the P30 Pro.

These components include Huawei’s top mobile chipset – the Kirin 990 – and support for Wi-Fi 6.

The P40 Pro also offers an improved 6.58-inch 2,640 x 1,200 OLED display that wraps around the sides of the P40 Pro and delivers a greater amount of surface area.

This display also offers a 90Hz refresh rate, which is an improvement on the P30 Pro, and means that the user experience will be smoother and more responsive.

One of the biggest selling points of the Huawei P40 Pro is that it supports 5G.

Several South African mobile networks – including MTN, Vodacom, and Rain – have launched consumer 5G networks that offer much faster speeds than 4G can provide.

Alongside these increased speeds, 5G also offers reduced latency and improved reliability.

Huawei P40 Pro owners will be able to take advantage of this technology as one of its earliest adopters in South Africa.

Specifications and images of the P30 Pro and P40 Pro are below.

Huawei P30 Pro vs Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro Huawei P40 Pro OS Android 9 Android 10 Display 6.47-inch 2,340 x 1,080 OLED 6.58-inch 2,640 x 1,200 OLED 90Hz Processor HiSilicon Kirin 980 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB, NanoSD up to 256GB 128GB/256GB/512GB, Nano Memory Card Front Camera 32MP f/2.0 32MP, TOF Rear Camera 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + TOF 50MP + 40MP + 12MP + TOF Biometrics In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition In-screen fingerprint sensor, facial recognition Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C Network LTE-A LTE, 5G Battery 4,200mAh 4,200mAh

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro