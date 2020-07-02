Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaked on Samsung website

Samsung may have inadvertently leaked one of its next flagships smartphones ahead of launch.

Images showing what appears to be a new smartphone surfaced on the company’s Chinese, Russian, and Ukrainian websites.

The photos – which were posted on the respective Note 8 product pages but were clearly of a different model – have since been removed.

According to well-known tech leaker Max Weinbach, who was one of the first to spot the mishap, the smartphone shown is Samsung’s upcoming Note 20 Ultra.

The pictures show the top half of a smartphone and an accompanying stylus in a colour which Weinbach said is called “Mystic Bronze”.

The rear camera comprises three large camera lenses alongside an LED flash and a small black strip which may include a depth sensor.

Samsung accidently posted the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on their Russian website. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/irRWVHLq5e — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 1, 2020

Expected specifications

If Weinbach’s claim turns out to be true, they would contradict a previous statement from Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, who said Samsung will not launch an Ultra model.

According to Young, Samsung will instead unveil the Galaxy Fold 2 alongside the Note 20 and Note 20+ smartphones, the latter of which will be the first Samsung smartphone with a 120Hz panel.

Renders of the Note 20 and Note 20+ smartphones were previously shared by mobile accessory design company Pigtou.

The company collaborated with tech insiders xLeaks7 and OnLeaks to construct designs of the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series, based on leaked CAD drawings.

These drawings showed the Note 20+ will boast a 6.9-inch display, while the Note 20 will have a 6.7-inch screen. They also indicate that the S-Pen holder has been moved to the left of the device, while the bottom-firing speaker and USB-C port remain in the same place.

Reports have claimed that Samsung will launch the Note 20 range on 5 August.

Below are the images which were displayed on the Samsung websites.