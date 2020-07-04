Buying a smartphone in South Africa – What you get in the box

Apple is rumoured to be considering shipping its next-generation iPhones with just the phone and a USB cable – no charging adapter included.

This means that the company would be removing the smartphone’s charging adapter and EarPods from the box.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the reason for this is that Apple wants to offset the cost of adding 5G support to its smartphones.

Smaller packaging would also mean that more iPhones could be transported per shipment.

Kuo said that by removing EarPods and a charging adapter from the upcoming iPhone 12 range, Apple should be able to sell its upcoming smartphones at similar prices to the current iPhone 11 range.

What you get in your smartphone’s box

While reducing the cost of the new iPhone range may be a positive for many people, others will be disappointed that they will have to buy earphones and a charging adapter separately.

Users have come to expect these components to be included within the box that their smartphone is sold in, as almost all smartphones offer these extras.

MyBroadband investigated which peripherals various popular smartphones are sold with.

The results can be viewed below.

Huawei P40 Pro

1 x Phone

1 x USB Type-C earphones

1 x 40W Charger

1 x USB Type-C cable

1 x Eject pin

1 x Quick start guide

Samsung Galaxy A30s

1 x Phone

1 x Charger

1 x USB Type-C cable

1 x Quick start guide

1 x Ejection pin

1 x USB Type-C earphones

Apple iPhone 11

1 x Phone

1 x EarPods with Lightning connector

1 x USB-C to Lightning cable

1 x 18W USB-C power adapter

1 x Ejection pin

1 x Documentation

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

1 x Phone

1 x Power adapter

1 x USB Type-C cable

1 x SIM eject tool

1 x User guide / warranty card

LG G7

1 x Phone

1 x USB Type-C cable

1 x Earphones

1 x Travel adapter

1 x SIM ejector

1 x Safety information

Nokia 7.2

1 x Phone

1 x USB Type-C cable

1 x Charger

1 x 3.5mm earphones

1 x SIM ejector tool

1 x TPU cover

TECNO Phantom 9

1 x Phone

1 x MicroUSB 2.0 cable

1 x Charger

1 x 3.5mm wired earphones

1 x Cover

Sony Xperia 10