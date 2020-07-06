Reddit and LinkedIn caught reading iPhone clipboard data

The release of the first iOS 14 beta for Apple’s iPhone range has brought with it a range of new security features.

One of these is a notification for when applications attempt to read data from the user’s clipboard – the memory structure where data that has been copied across or within applications is temporarily saved.

According to a report by Softpedia News, users began to receive notifications that a number of popular applications were reading their clipboard data following the rollout of the iOS 14 beta.

As many smartphone users copy important information such as passwords, account numbers, cellphone numbers, and more, it is concerning that applications have previously had complete access to the contents of user clipboards.

These applications include, among others, LinkedIn, and Reddit.

LinkedIn reads clipboard data with every keystroke, giving the application access to all the data stored in the clipboard as regularly as user input is read into the application.

“We’ve traced this to a code path that only does an equality check between the clipboard contents and the currently typed content in a text box,” said LinkedIn vice president of engineering Erran Berger.

“We don’t store or transmit the clipboard contents.”

Reddit reportedly requires access to the clipboard to check for URLs that have previously been copied by the user to posted on the site.

The company told Softpedia News that it guarantees no clipboard data is stored or shared with any other parties, adding that it would release a fix for the issue on 14 July.

LinkedIn has also built a fix for the behaviour which it said it has already been pushed to its iOS application.

Apple’s new iOS 14 operating system not only delivers more transparency regarding access to clipboard data, but it also comes with a number of design changes and new features.

These include redesigned widgets for Home Screen pages and various changes to the App Store.

A full list of the changes implemented in iOS 14 can be found in our previous article on the topic.

Now read: New Chrome update is great news for laptop battery life