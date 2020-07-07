LG Velvet 5G now available in South Africa

The LG Velvet 5G smartphone has officially been launched in the South African market.

The Velvet 5G is one of the first 5G smartphones to launch in South Africa and was first announced globally in May 2020.

It sports a 6.8-inch, 2,460 x 1,080 OLED display with an 88.6% screen-to-body ratio and offers 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.

The Velvet 5G also boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 756G processor and runs LG’s UX 9 version of Android 10.

It is capable of taking good photos as it has a triple-lens rear camera system which includes a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP tertiary lens for depth.

This camera is capable of capturing 4K video at 30 FPS, or 1080p video at up to 60 FPS.

Its front camera has a single lens of 16MP which is capable of capturing 1080p video.

Pricing and specifications

The LG Velvet 5G smartphone is now available in South Africa for the recommended price of R13,499, while contracts begin at R699 per month.

This smartphone is now available from both MTN and Vodacom and can be used to access faster speeds on their 5G networks.

The first 500 customers who sign up to a contract for the LG Velvet 5G from Vodacom will also be able to claim the G P-OLED Multitasking Dual Screen accessory at no additional charge.

Customers who purchase the LG Velvet 5G from MTN in July will receive a R1,200 online voucher at Takealot.

The specifications of the LG Velvet 5G are below.